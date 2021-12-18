Mental health “The heart curls” – Espoo-based amispy psychologist tells how it feels to follow the disappearance of hope in the eyes of young people

The first amish psychologist in Espoo sees very close how young people can. Decision-makers should now do something, says Siv Laxén-Mäntynen.

Sometimes the inner voice of man only disgusts, discourages. It tells you you’re not fit. You can not.

Young people today demand tremendously from themselves. Sometimes the demands grow into anxiety.

I’m here because no one needs to reel like that alone for years. The mind must move, without others it is easily stuck in one thought.

I am Siv Laxén-Mäntynen, Espoo ‘s first ampsychologist. I’m proud of that. This is the best job, significant.

The little frog in the study has been with Siv Laxén-Mäntynen for a long time. It reminds him that you also need to be able to relax in the workplace.

My workplace is in the center of Espoo, at Omnia’s Lehtimäentien office. There are a total of 2,400 students in the hair and beauty industry, business, cleaning and real estate services.

There is no standard day at work. It’s good.

The work of a student care psychologist is communal and preventative. We psychologists, curators, opots, special educators and teachers are here for all students.

Most are fine. Our job is to maintain that well-being. Then there are those who need a lot of support to survive their studies.

“ The satisfying inner voice must be opposed.

It’s important for everyone to know that’s what my psychologist is. There’s a person to be there if I need help. I can talk to that, even if my own worries seem small. Lest they have time to grow.

On Tuesdays, I always have an open time to walk in the door, whatever it was. While this is not just individual work, much is also done in a group with all the students.

As usual, some of the students are adults, about 40 percent are minors. So people aged 15-65 can come to my door. It is often most intense with young people.

Even taking young hairdressing students, some come straight from primary school at the age of 15. Then they’ve been here for a month when they get clients for the first time in that gym for a haircut.

Who wouldn’t be excited? Therefore, in the beginning, you will learn with everyone the ways you can work despite the excitement.

The satisfying inner voice must be opposed. It’s a skill to find those own, self-acting ways to calm yourself down.

Like all emotional skills, it sounds simple, but learning takes a lifetime. We humans need a little jeep in this, everyone.

I like from school. I have been interested in how the mind works since I was a child.

Although I didn’t think psychology was supposed to become but a kindergarten teacher. In high school, it somehow opened up that you may also be interested in this as a science. A high school psychology teacher encouraged me to apply to college.

I ended up working for the hospital in the middle of my studies. Since then, I have also worked in rehabilitation, health center, occupational health. A total of 23 years and ten jobs.

I became an amiks in 2015, that is, as soon as the law provided that an amis also has the right to a psychologist.

Main my tool is myself. My instrument, my brain, must be in tune.

Not the job of a psychologist is just listening. One cannot but ask everyone in the same way what is heard and expected as passive. There has to be a bit of a detective.

One has to observe, for example, the way another moves, word choices, the rhythm of speech. Must be at the same level. Some go straight to the main point. Others need warming up, let’s talk about the weather first.

“ I ask what kind of little things bring joy.

Experience helps, but everyone is an individual.

Meanwhile, in the second lane, the brain carries all the research data I’ve learned from my field. Psychology is not an exact science. One has to think about whether this would be this or that now and what would have been studied to be impressive.

You shouldn’t leave here with flesh. It should also be noted when one time is enough. It should always be noted also good, successes.

My job is to prevent, not so much care. If care contact is needed, I will guide forward and support until the young person gets treatment.

The hardest part is seeing how bad it is to be young, but he refuses to accept help or gets stuck in a queue to wait for a long time.

Tired the brain is a bad tool. I myself must not remain under the flood of others for too long.

It is important to take breaks, even short ones. Having a whiff of cola, stretching, watching a cat video.

I am the lord of my own calendar. I can organize my work so that quiet work and conversations alternate. Although I am very social, I sometimes recognize that I now have to go to lunch alone and be quiet.

Sometimes it’s important to remember that I’m not really alone in this job. There are a number of us here supporting young people, but also each other.

Two days a week I work as a regional psychologist, so I am the forerunner of other psychologists and develop things.

Nationwide, there is a shortage of psychologists throughout Finland. Even in Espoo in the autumn, it was calculated that a psychologist was absent from twenty primary schools. Neighbor Vantaa is currently applying for six psychology schools.

Also in this field, sizing is coming, which limits the number of students responsible for one person.

In secondary school care, every permanent psychologist vacancy is fortunately filled, and the population changes little.

For us, too, there will be fewer applications for short replacements. There is an image problem in the industry. It may not be known how rewarding it is with young people.

There are about 14,700 students in Espoo in the second grade, in ten kindergartens, here in Omnia, in the Special Vocational School Live and in the School of Watchmakers.

There is enough development work. Luckily, I’m so weird that I get excited when things change.

First was the reform of vocational education. It took teaching to the workplace and changed the way new students come in five times a year, the last in May.

Started by a student at any time, he needs to get to feel part of the ranks.

I really appreciate the teachers. They make it extra and new all the time for everyone to get to know each other. There is small group teaching, more responsible teacher lessons. Teachers go bowling with students and this kind of freer. We psychologists support this grouping.

“ Compulsion does not provide intrinsic motivation to study if there are no forces to study.

Then came the corona epidemic. We have students who started last fall who got to see each other and their teachers face to face for the first time this fall.

For some, e-learning is suitable. For some, it doesn’t fit at all. For many, studies have been delayed, although the skills needed by a beautician cannot be learned entirely at a distance.

We have young people who did not meet other young people for months during their distance learning or, at worst, left their homes. For a long time, it was difficult to even get in touch with them. Now some of them end up at my reception deeply depressed.

We have deeply disappointed young people. They are afraid that whatever that life was like, everything fine and nice has been cut off. A bit like the promised Christmas tree and then a mere unadorned frame from which all the needles have fallen.

The heart curls as it thinks of sadness and the fading of hope.

Although we can support them too. I ask what little things brought or bring joy to them. I try to add them to their days. I try to strengthen relationships with other people. Often there are, however, even if the connection seems to be broken.

Then the expansion of compulsory education has begun this autumn. Next autumn, there will be a combination of tenth grade, high school and vocational training.

The principle is good. It is not easy to find a job without a high school diploma during this time. Every young person deserves it.

But the schedule has been tight. I hope the system is flexible enough that we do not overburden when we want to support. Compulsion does not provide intrinsic motivation to study if there are no forces to study.

I also wonder, along with the teachers, what is the appropriate pace to progress in my studies if the forces go to recovery. For example, depression can temporarily affect memory. The studies must be carefully tailored so that the student does not fall under stress but progresses at a pace that suits him / her. For some, there is one short school day present per week.

There are means and support. For some, it is appropriate to take even more studies to work, for example apprenticeships.

Next up is the sote reform: in 2023, I will be an employee of a new welfare area. I don’t even know how to rethink everything yet.

Hopefully the young person doesn’t care whose payroll the psychologist is on.

Sanani

I have there are heavy greetings to politicians, whether they were in the Espoo City Council or the future regional council.

Hi decision makers, no young person should be allowed to fall.

Youth mental health services need to be put in place now. We have too many young people who can’t get treatment or get stuck waiting. At worst, the price is the suicide of a young person.

We need more low-threshold services. One that is as easy to get to as possible without excessive referrals. More resources for student care and primary care, money and people. This cannot be expected.

For the life of a young man is the most precious thing we have.

The text is based on an interview with Siv Laxén-Mäntynen.