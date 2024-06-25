Mental Health | The government is planning a therapy guarantee – This is how it is

Mental health|The age limit of 23 years planned by the government arouses criticism.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The government is planning a therapy guarantee for people under the age of 23. Treatment should be offered within 28 days of the verification of the need. The warranty would include short psychotherapy and other psychosocial treatments. The government is preparing to finance the therapy guarantee with 35 million euros per year.

Government plans a therapy guarantee for children and young people.

According to the draft presentation, the guarantee would apply to people under the age of 23. In the future, they should be offered treatment no later than 28 days after the need for treatment has been established.

Treatment covered by the guarantee would be, for example, short psychotherapy that would last for a maximum of 20–25 appointments.

Presentation draft treatment could also mean “other quantitative and time-limited psychosocial treatments derived from psychotherapies”.

This refers to a method developed for the treatment of a specific problem, for example conduct disorder, depression or anxiety, which has proof of effectiveness based on scientific research. According to the draft, these treatment periods would be shorter than psychotherapy and intended for milder symptoms.

In social care, the scope of the guarantee would include, for example, methods that aim to increase the motivation of a child or young person or train social and everyday life skills. The goal in social care would be to strengthen factors that protect the mental health of children, young people and families, and to reduce and eliminate factors that endanger mental health.

The draft presentation emphasizes that mental health-related treatment must be available at a low threshold. Therefore, in all situations, a medical assessment or a diagnosis of a mental health disorder would not be required, but the warranty would also cover milder situations where the need for treatment could also be assessed by someone other than a doctor. You could only get a referral for brief psychotherapy from a doctor.

Age restriction to under 23-year-olds, the government’s justification is that even currently, according to the law, under-23-year-olds can access specialized psychiatric hospital care faster than the rest of the population. In this respect, the new legislation would correspond to the current situation of specialized medical care.

In the statements made about the draft, the age limit gets knocked out. Several speakers demanded that the age limit be raised to 29 years.

For example, the Finnish Mental Health Association writes in its statement that a higher age limit would be more in line with what is known about the morbidity and outbreaks of children and young people. In its response, the association refers to, for example, sickness allowances granted on the basis of anxiety disorders, which have become particularly common among women aged 16–34 and 35–49.

“The possibility of falling in between is highlighted for people under 29, because at this age there are many transitions, for example from studies to working life or postgraduate studies. The pressures of getting a study or job and succeeding in them are also emphasized in this age group,” writes the Finnish Federation of Mental Health in its statement.

Government has prepared to finance the implementation of the therapy guarantee annually with 35 million euros.

The draft presentation states that the costs to the national economy caused by mental health problems are significant.

The draft reports on the report, according to which sick leave periods related to mental health disorders reduce Finland’s gross domestic product by 0.3–0.4 percent. If retirement due to mental health reasons decreased by 10–15 percent, the gross domestic product would increase by 0.3–0.5 percent.