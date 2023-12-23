Saturday, December 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mental Health | The experts outlined an exercise recipe that makes the mind stronger

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mental Health | The experts outlined an exercise recipe that makes the mind stronger

Picture: Anni Mutikainen / HS

Exercise increases the brain's oxygen supply and the secretion of pleasure hormones. In this story, experts tell how exercise can help with mental health. An anxious person benefits from yoga, and a depressed person gets help from group exercise.

Physical ones those suffering from illnesses are familiar with the doctor reminding them of the importance of exercise.

“The same practice should be adopted for the treatment of mental health,” says the specialist in psychiatry, senior physician Tanja Laukkala From Hus.

Research evidence on the effect of exercise on mental health is getting stronger all the time. For example depression and anxiety in treatment, exercise training is suitable as one treatment method alongside others. Fresh in the research review exercise has been shown to be as effective or even more effective treatment for depression and anxiety than drugs and therapy.

#Mental #Health #experts #outlined #exercise #recipe #mind #stronger

See also  Russian attack | Russia claims to have already destroyed six Ukrainian Himars rocket launchers and may be telling the truth
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned about a cyclone in the Kuril Islands

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned about a cyclone in the Kuril Islands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result