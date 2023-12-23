Mental Health | The experts outlined an exercise recipe that makes the mind stronger

Exercise increases the brain's oxygen supply and the secretion of pleasure hormones. In this story, experts tell how exercise can help with mental health. An anxious person benefits from yoga, and a depressed person gets help from group exercise.

Physical ones those suffering from illnesses are familiar with the doctor reminding them of the importance of exercise.

“The same practice should be adopted for the treatment of mental health,” says the specialist in psychiatry, senior physician Tanja Laukkala From Hus.

Research evidence on the effect of exercise on mental health is getting stronger all the time. For example depression and anxiety in treatment, exercise training is suitable as one treatment method alongside others. Fresh in the research review exercise has been shown to be as effective or even more effective treatment for depression and anxiety than drugs and therapy.