In the first half of 2021, the perceived psychological health of the Dutch reached its lowest point since 2001, when the CBS statistics agency took the first measurement. Since the outbreak of the corona virus, people have been in a less good mood. Young adults most often feel depressed.











From January to June this year, 15 percent of the Dutch felt psychologically unhealthy. To this end, the statisticians presented a questionnaire to approximately 10,000 people aged 12 years and older about sadness, nervousness, the feeling of being downcast, peace and calm, and happiness.

At the end of 2020, mental health deteriorated on average. This development continued into the first quarter of 2021. A growing group of people felt gloomy and depressed and/or described themselves as less happy. There was a stabilization in the second quarter, although fewer people felt calm and calm at the time.

Young adults aged 18 to 25 have the lowest mental health. A quarter of them felt psychologically unhealthy in the first half of this year. That is about 10 percentage points more than the average for 2020.

Last year, CBS specifically asked Dutch people whether they felt less well than before the corona crisis. That turned out to be the case. For example, more than a quarter felt lonely. In addition, feelings of fear, sadness and stress were also more common. The researchers do not yet have such data for 2021. That is why, according to them, it is “not possible to determine unequivocally” whether corona is again the cause of declining mental health.

Not everyone suffers psychologically from the corona crisis. Some people just feel better about themselves. They feel less lonely or anxious and experience less stress.