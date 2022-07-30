Mental Health | The best diamond stories: That day Pauliina went to the airport in her pajamas – Now she tells about her deadly dangerous disease, so that others would not experience the same

Pauliina wants to talk about her bipolar disorder openly, because she hopes that others with the same illness will find help faster.

If the mental illness of Pauliina from Helsinki had been dealt with in time and in the right way, she might not have tried to walk towards her death.

Are you missing a good summer read? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This article was originally published in October 2021.

You on the day Paulina jumped into a taxi in his pajamas and headed for California. Voices amidst the music told him to do so.