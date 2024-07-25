Thursday, July 25, 2024
Mental Health | Tapio Suominen spoke openly about his bipolar disorder – That’s the kind of illness it is

July 25, 2024
Mental Health | Tapio Suominen spoke openly about his bipolar disorder – That's the kind of illness it is
Bipolar disorder will never be cured, but it can be treated. Understanding the disease is of paramount importance.

On Wednesday dead sports commentator and journalist Tapio Suominen gave a public face to bipolar disorder, which he openly talked about living with.

At the same time, he offered peer support to tens of thousands of Finns who suffer from the same long-term mental health disorder. It is estimated that about one percent of Finns suffer from bipolar disorder.

