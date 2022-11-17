Mental Health | Russian speakers seek help from the Finnish mental health organization’s helpline

The mental health organization Mieli ry opened a crisis hotline in Ukrainian and Russian in September. There have been more than 150 calls. The most common reason for calling is anxiety and problems coping with everyday life.

The callers have mainly been between the ages of 18 and 40, and the vast majority of them have been Russian-speaking. 60 percent of the callers have been women.

The Ukrainian and Russian language lines are open for four hours on weekdays. Professionals in crisis work work as emergency workers, and professionals who fled Ukraine due to the war of aggression in Russia have also been employed as emergency workers.

The most common the reasons for the call have been problems of surviving in everyday life and, for example, anxiety, says the expert in the press release Julia Bagrova About Mieli ry. According to him, callers want information about Finnish services, for example about applying to a health center or the school system.

According to the release, the crisis line has also discussed the situation of a loved one, one’s own illness, loneliness, suicidal thoughts and a crisis related to an immigrant background.

Bagrova says in the press release that only a small part of those who fled to Finland because of the war of aggression have found a crisis phone.

“A person first needs a roof over his head and some kind of order in his life. Only then is there room to talk about the feelings and traumas caused by the situation. That’s why the need for phone calls is growing all the time.”

To the emergency phone for example, a man of Russian background interviewed by HS who was born in Finland has called.

A man in his early thirties says that he identifies as both Russian and Finnish – as well as an anti-war person. He also has distant family roots in Ukraine.

That’s why the last six months have been “quite a shit storm” for him. The war of aggression started by Russia caused the man anxiety and panic attacks.

“For a long time I wondered if my situation was bad enough. Is my problem so important that I can call the emergency number,” says the man.

Man wanted to speak to the crisis line in Russian, because he grew up in that language, and that’s also how he expresses his feelings. He says that after the war of aggression, he began to question his own Russianness.

In the man’s opinion, there are still many good and beautiful things in Russia, and he has warm childhood memories of the time spent in Russia. With the war, all the good aspects of Russianness found themselves on a collision course with Russia’s brutal military actions.

“An internal value conflict arose: Can I be proud of my own identity when being Russian is associated with war?” the man tells.

The last months have been mentally confusing for him, the man says.

“I was triggered by everything related to the war,” he says.

“I called the crisis hotline to get an answer on how I could continue my everyday life after everything I experienced.”

From the crisis line the man got small, concrete means with which he is able to relieve himself. Among other things, he was given breathing exercise tips.

Now they seem self-evident to the man, but before the first phone call, he knew how to think like that.

With the help of the crisis line, he managed to identify his own situation, needs and mental health problems and to justify his bad feeling.

“I had belittled my emotional life about the war for too long,” the man says.

“I was told by the crisis line that my problem is valid and something can be done about it.”