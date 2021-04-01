Mental health Research: Being in a relationship does good, especially for men’s mental health

Singles and divorced feel that their mental health is worse than those living in marriage, according to a study by THL.

Especially Men do good in a relationship, be it dating or marriage. Men’s mental health is then better than that of singles and divorced.

This result was the result of a recent follow-up study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), which examined the relationship between relationship status and mental well-being at different ages in a sample of more than 1,100 Finns. THL reported the results on Thursday.

According to the study, Singles and divorced people in general feel that their mental health is worse than those living in marriage, but the finding came to the fore especially in men. It also affected young adults as well as middle-aged men alike.

What matters is the relationship, not its official status. It turned out that the experience of those in cohabitation and cohabitation with their mental health did not differ much from those in marriage. Thus, a relationship is essential.

“The result itself was not surprising. Especially for men, the result was clear. I was more surprised that there were hardly any differences between the different age stages, ”says the dissertation researcher Jenna Grundström.

According to Grundström, being single and different in men were risk factors for depressive symptoms and lower self-esteem systematically throughout life.

In the study thus, more than 1,100 people were asked, all of whom had attended the ninth grade of primary school in Tampere in 1983.

They form one of the oldest research groups in Finland. The follow-up study, called Stress, Development, and Mental Health, was started as early as 1983. Since then, they have been studied on average every ten years on a variety of topics.

The study also examined the significance of the quality of a relationship in the context of relationship status and mental well-being. Overall, the significance was negligible, which may be due to the fact that the quality of the relationship was quite good among the subjects.

“If the relationship was bad, it would probably have already started,” says Grundström.

The study approached mental well-being from both a negative and a positive perspective, with depressive symptoms as a negative measure of mental well-being and self-esteem as a positive measure.