Mental health Psychotherapy Center Vastamo’s customers can now get their patient information from Kela

The patient data of the bankrupt counterparty has been transferred to Kela’s archives.

Psychotherapy center The customers of the reception center can now get information about their patient records from Kela, informs Kela.

Patient data from the customer’s customers were transferred to Kela for archiving in March. In total, the data of approximately 54,000 Vastamo’s customers were transferred to Kela, most of which are in digital form.

Kela has completed a secure system, and requests for information can now be answered. There have been about 20 requests for patient information from Kela.

According to Kela, patient records can only be accessed by persons working in the archiving service who have a justified reason to process the data.

Coil had previously agreed to receive patient and registry information from the Psychotherapy Center Vastamo’s bankruptcy estate. The documents were transferred to Kela’s paper patient file archiving service for private service providers that have ceased operations.

A request for information about one’s own patient documents can be made by e-mail to [email protected] According to the Publicity Act, the delivery time for documents is two weeks, in demanding cases one month.

In addition to Kela, Vastamo has provided its customers’ information to the municipalities that have referred patients to Vastamo. Kela points out that with the commitment of the municipality’s social and health services, those who do work in Vastamo should make a request for information directly to the municipality.

Hacking The targeted Vastamo was declared bankrupt last February.

One of Finland’s largest providers of psychotherapy services ran into problems when, in October last year, it became clear that the patient data of tens of thousands of Vastamo’s customers had been published at least in part online.