Mental health One in three university students has symptoms of anxiety or depression – “Problems do not magically disappear even if you return to lecture halls”

The symptom may be due to permanent nausea, which, if prolonged, may lead to loss of ability to study or interruption of studies, says a research professor at THL.

Which a third university student suffers from symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to a recent University Student Health and Wellness Survey (Kott).

Anxiety and depression symptoms are more common in female students than in men. As many as 40 percent of women said they were mentally stressed.

More than 6,000 students from universities and polytechnics responded to a survey conducted by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) last spring during the third Corona Wave.

About the results cannot be blamed for the corona epidemic alone: ​​a study carried out every 4 to 5 years Jaana Suvisaari found that a similar symptom has become steadily prevalent among college students throughout the 21st century.

“Comparing the previous results, I would venture to say that there has been a leap that is different from the previous trend.”

The epidemic period thus seems to have further increased the mental strain of students. The phenomenon is also visible In a citizen pulse survey, commissioned by the government during the corona epidemic: young adults report experiencing more stress from week to week than their older age groups.

THL’s research professor Jaana Suvisaari says that the extended distance teaching time at universities is reflected in the results of the survey.

Suvisaari estimates that some of the symptoms of depression and anxiety can be relieved when the coronary situation eases over time and everyday life returns to normal. On the other hand, some may have underlying permanent nausea that, if prolonged, may lead to loss of ability to study or interruption of studies.

Score are worrying, say both the Social Policy Expert of the Association of Finnish Student Unions (SYL) Petra Pieskä that the Executive Director of the Association of Finnish Student Unions (Samok) Vellu Taskila.

Similar results were seen in Samok last spring in the survey polytechnic students. Sixty per cent of respondents felt that their endurance and mental health had deteriorated during the pandemic.

Student loneliness also seems to have increased. In the study, one in three male students and one in four female students felt that they did not belong to any of the study-related groups.

The majority of higher education institutions are still in partial distance education due to the coronary situation. Loneliness combined with independent study can expose a student to mental symptoms, Pieskä estimates.

“These problems will not magically disappear even if we return to the lecture halls. If you have not found your own community during Korona, it may be difficult to catch one later. ”

Today In the year 2000, the health care of polytechnic students was transferred to the Student Health Care Foundation (FSHS). Previously, FSHS services were only for university students. As a result of the change services congested in the early part of the year.

According to statistics, access to treatment has been rapid recently, but according to Taskila, there are still many misunderstandings about the FSHS queuing situation.

“Some do not apply for services because they imagine they will not have time in time. It can be harmful. ”

Pieskä emphasizes that universities can support students’ well-being in fairly simple ways, such as adequate study facilities and sports facilities. During the corona period, their use is also restricted.

“It no longer helps those in need of medical help, but it can help prevent so many people from feeling so unwell.”

Students to improve well-being Samok hopes for more support services for campuses. According to a recent study by the organization, there is a shortage of both study psychologists and curators.

“They would be able to help with issues related to studies, social security and livelihoods, as well as accessing other support services.“

According to Suvisaari, higher education institutions should now learn to identify those areas of study where students need more support than at present. He suggests that, for example, those courses where the level of grades is found to have fallen could be transferred to contact teaching.

“At its best, distance learning has brought flexibility to studies, and it can have good consequences. Such a categorical presence in distance learning seems to have been difficult for many and has contributed to the results of the survey. ”

From the beginning of the year the ministry of education and culture allocated six million euros to projects supporting the well-being and community of students. Other six million similar projects will be awarded in the coming weeks.

Taskila is satisfied with the financing but is skeptical that the money will be enough to cover the welfare debt incurred during distance learning.

“Considering the national goal of raising the educational attainment of the population, the goal can be difficult to achieve if many students drop out of school due to problems,” he says.

“If a student burns out already during their studies and starts working without even a small ability to work, society will not benefit from it,” Pieskä estimates.