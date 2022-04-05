Mental health Long-term Kela therapies are threatening to end when the funding for SOTE services is re-channeled

The financing and responsibility for organizing rehabilitation psychotherapy is to be transferred to welfare areas. Piloting of the transfer could start in 2024 at the earliest.

Kelan Rehabilitation psychotherapy will be discontinued if the government-led dismantling of multi-channel funding for social and health care proceeds as planned.

The financing and responsibility for organizing rehabilitation psychotherapy is to be transferred to welfare areas. The responsibility for organizing is to be tested first with the pilots.

The transfer is scheduled to take place after 2026, says the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen (vas).

“Pilots, of course, should be before the transfer, so there’s nothing to do here next year,” he says.

Plan is based on proposals made by the Rehabilitation Reform Committee in 2017. It is a matter of concern in this area.

“The concern and fear is that we will start making decisions too hastily, dismantle a functioning system and take [palvelu] a system for which there is no experience yet, ”says the Psychologist’s Professional Psychologist Vera Gergov.

The worst threat is that the transfer of organizational responsibility would lead to the cessation of rehabilitation psychotherapies such as the current ones, or at least a reduction in the number of long-term therapies.

Funding for welfare areas is universal, meaning that the regions have great power to decide where the money is allocated. Of course, the legislation what social and health services welfare areas must provide and how.

Gergov’s view is that the controlled transfer of rehabilitation psychotherapy to wellness areas would require, above all, earmarked funding for psychotherapy.

“That’s the biggest question and concern here. Then, when money goes to wellness areas, it is no longer earmarked for psychotherapy or even mental health services. Funding sinks into an endless war zone, ”says Gergov.

“Now that we know that scarcity will be shared, we have no guarantee that even the current amount will be invested in psychotherapy. And there is already a shortage of it. ”

Minister Sarkkinen says that he understands the concern, especially when we are in a situation of change and it is not yet known how the operations of the welfare areas will go.

“However, even when I look at disability retirements and data on young people’s mental health, I think we are a society at a point where we can’t afford not to develop mental health services.”

Sarkkinen reminds that the dismantling of multi-channel funding is a large entity that includes more than just Kela’s rehabilitation psychotherapy and demanding medical rehabilitation. The list of changes also includes the care and research allowances, travel allowances and pharmaceutical allowances currently paid by Kela for private medical care.

The financing of social and health care in Finland is multi-channel. This means that money for organizing services has been raised from many different sources and allocated to services through many different funders.

“The system has been shaped by several decisions made at different times, and it is quite complex,” says Sarkkinen.

“The intention is that the money and responsibilities for organizing services would be in one hand as much as possible, ie in the welfare areas. With one wallet, it would be an incentive to provide timely and effective services and not to shift people and costs to another. ”

What about the future of long-term rehabilitation psychotherapies?

Their number is already so large that something needs to be done about it, regardless of the dismantling of multi-channel funding, says the director. Liisa Siika-aho Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

“It is said that such a hard growth career cannot be continued, ”says Siika-aho.

The strong growth in demand has led to a shortage of therapists and not everyone needs to find a therapist for themselves.

According to Sarkkinen, it is possible that the transfer of organizational responsibility to welfare areas will reduce the number of long-term rehabilitation psychotherapies, although the aim of the reform is not to reduce the amount of rehabilitation.

“It could reduce the demand for long-term therapies if we can offer more low-threshold services.”

Psychological Association According to Vera Gergov, the reform the goals are understandable. However, he believes that the practical implementation will cause more problems than in the current system.

A system should be built in each wellness area to coordinate rehabilitation psychotherapy. There are fears in the industry that the nationally harmonized system will be fragmented 21 different.

The Rehabilitation Reform Committee has proposed that the STM be responsible for nationally uniform criteria for the availability, quality and effectiveness of rehabilitation services under the responsibility of the provinces.

Gergov is also considering whether rehabilitation psychotherapy will remain statutory if Kela’s Rehabilitation Benefits Act is repealed in that regard.

Multi the matter is still open regarding the transfer of organizational responsibility, says STM’s Siika-aho.

“This is not terribly prepared. We need to consider what we want to take advantage of the current system and what we want to move. And what the transfer would mean. ”

The transfer could be implemented so that funding would be transferred to welfare areas, but Kela would continue to be responsible for arranging rehabilitation psychotherapies.

“Or that everything is dismantled from Kela and the welfare area organizes and finances the whole entity independently,” says Siika-aho.

“Or something in between. The next government program will certainly set the direction in which we are going. ”

Right now, according to Siika-aho, the project is not progressing in any way, but the work will continue in the next term.

Hanna Sarkkinen estimates that one-year or two-year pilots could run from 2024 to 2026.

“It may be that the year 2024 is coming too early. Welfare areas need to be stable, and operating models and service systems need to be in place, ”he says.

“Pilots need a pilot law to support them. When a trial law begins to be enacted, it is as cumbersome or even more difficult a process than enacting an ordinary law”Says Siika-aho.