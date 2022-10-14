According to new research, stopping to listen to birdsong is good for mental health. In fact, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) have shown that birdsong reduces theanxiety and irrational thoughts.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

Listening to birdsong is good for mental health – here’s why

During the research, the study scientists examined how traffic noise and birdsong affected mood, paranoia, cognitive functioning, and general mental health by running a randomized online experiment with 295 participants. These people heard typical traffic noise or birdsong for six minutes with a varying number of different traffic sounds or bird songs. Before and after listening to the audio clips, participants completed questionnaires to assess their mental health and performed cognitive tests.

“Everyone has certain psychological dispositions. Healthy people may also experience temporary anxious thoughts or paranoid perceptions. Questionnaires allow us to identify people’s trends without having a diagnosis of depression, anxiety and paranoia and to investigate the effect of bird or traffic sounds on these trends, ”said first author Emil Stobbe, Predoctoral Fellow at the Lise Meitner Group for Environmental Neuroscience at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development.

The present study demonstrated that listening to birdsong reduces anxiety and paranoia in healthy participants. Birdsong did not appear to have an influence on depressive states in this experiment. Traffic noise, however, generally made depressive states worse, especially if the audio clip included many different types of traffic noises.

The positive influence of birdsong on mood is already known, but to the authors’ knowledge, this study is the first to reveal an effect on paranoid states and mental health. This was independent of whether the birdsong came from two or more different bird species. The researchers also found that neither birdsong nor traffic noise affected cognitive performance.

According to the researchers, the explanation for these effects is that birdsong is a subtle indication of an intact natural environment, distracting attention from stressors that might otherwise signal an acute threat. Taken together, the results suggest interesting avenues for further research and applications, such as active manipulation of background noise in different situations or examining its influence on patients with mental health problems such as diagnosed anxiety or paranoia disorders.

“Bird singing could also be applied to prevent mental disorders. Listening to an audio CD would be a simple and easily accessible intervention. But if we could already show such effects in an online experiment performed by participants on a computer, we can assume that these are even stronger outdoors in nature, ”explained Stobb, who is a member of the Lise Meitner Group for Environmental Neuroscience at Max. Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin, which studies the effects of the physical environment on the individual and their mental health.

“We were recently able to conduct a study showing that a one-hour nature walk reduces stress-associated brain activity,” added research group leader Simone Kühn. “We cannot yet say which characteristics of nature – smells, sounds, colors or a combination of them – are responsible for the effect. The present study provides a further building block to clarify this problem, ”Kühn said. What is clear is that nature improves mental health and general well-being.

In Italy, as regards mental health, the Ministry of Health stated: “I am 728.338 people with mental health problems assisted by specialist services during 2020. Female patients are the 53.6% “.

“There composition by age reflects the aging of the general population, with a large percentage of patients over the age of 45 (69.0%). In both sexes there are fewer patients under the age of 25 while the highest concentration is in the 45-54 and 55-64 year classes (46.8% in both sexes); females have, compared to males, a higher percentage in the class> 75 years (6.7% in males and 10.7% in females) ”.

“In 2020 the patients who entered in contact for the first time during the year with the Departments of Mental Health are 253.164, of which 91.8% had contact with services for the first time in their life. These are some data contained in the Mental Health Report 2020survey, established by decree of the Minister of Health October 15, 2010and which constitutes, on a national level, the richest source of information on health and socio-health interventions of assistance to adults with mental health problems and their families ”.

“The Mental Health Report offers the reader an overview of the evidence emerging from the various information sources available. The data is collected through the EISM (Mental Health Information System) which represents the key tool for planning at the level of the provision of assistance, regional and local, as well as for designing strategies at a national level, modulated over medium-long times, in consideration of the trends in the prevalence of the main mental disorders, to which they are associated different degrees of disability, individual and family suffering, as well as heavy economic and social costs “.

“The data presented in the Report, referring to the year 2020, concern services for adults, the characteristics of users and pathologies, the activities of mental health services, personnel resources, hospital psychiatric activity, drug consumption and the costs of psychiatric care “.

“The publication also contains regional cards with the graphic representation of a selected group of indicators, which describe the resources available, the users treated, the hospital and territorial activity of each region “.

Alberta Basaglia, psychologist daughter of Franco Basaglia, he declared: “I think back to when as a teenager I turned up my nose for what seemed to me repetitive stories about the Italian resistance. In short, the story was well known and freedom had now been won. Then I realized how easy it is with the passage of time to get away from hard-won rights, how much the risk of regressing is around the corner and how much we forget about the battles fought ”.

“The collective and cultural forgetfulness of something that made us free is dangerous. The topic of mental health has been locked in a box for too long, because the insane had to be hidden, locked up and kept away. If the day [sulla salute mentale] it is useful so that we do not forget where we come from, so let’s use it ”.

“Entering an asylum in the 1960s meant entering a concentration camp. Access a place where people who did not correspond to a concept of normality were locked up, tied up, mistreated, subjected to electric shock and deprived of any ambition for life. And to think that many of them did not even have any psychiatric symptoms, perhaps only behaviors considered to be abnormal. Some others do. Why mental illness exists. But it must be treated like all other diseases. Certainly not by annihilating existences as happened to thousands of people locked up ”.

“In Gorizia, an enlightened group of doctors and experts of which my father, the psychiatrist Franco Basaglia, was the soul, a struggle began which soon turned into a revolution. The first step was to open the doors of the first asylum and allow the tortured and bed-bound people to interface with each other. All still within a structure that became finally free from bars and restraints “.

“The doors were then also opened to the outside world. The next steps led the mentally ill to the reacquisition of physical and social rights. With the law 180, the Basaglia law of 1978, the asylums were closed with the aim of guaranteeing patients territorial assistance, made up of treatment centers not isolated from the rest of society, mental health centers, from treatments aimed at ‘intensity of the suffering of each patient ”.

“Speaking of deviances is the demonstration of how even now we insist on not accepting differences. The Basaglia revolution had many obstacles ahead of it. It was hard to understand its importance and urgency. Today we find ourselves thinking that a boy who cuts himself is possessed by a deviation that must be fought. A clear signal of that social process that puts all contradictory behaviors in the stigma box, of that homologated culture that does not accept discomfort as an integral part of the human being “.

“A lot has changed theoretically with respect to the right of access to mental health care and law 180 it is one of the fundamental pillars. Some regions of our country have applied it, others unfortunately much less, thus choosing not to respond to the requests for suffering. Now the risk is to take further steps backwards. And the most dangerous thing is not to be aware of it. It is necessary to acknowledge that the country in which we live, understood as a political and social system, does not seem to have any intention of taking responsibility from this point of view. It is necessary to be very present, vigilant and lucid in the defense of what has been achieved ”.