Mental health-juvenile health: detect in time, work in network and foster the development of the child

One in seven teenagers in the world lives with a mental health problem. Nearly half manifest before turning 18, but most cases remain without being detected or treated in time. They are data collected by UNICEF in their latest report on the state of childhood in the European Union that highlight a global situation and concern.

The tip of the iceberg are serious behavior problems. “It is the way children have to communicate that there is something mismantry in themselves or in their social or family environment,” explains Cristina Mañas, coordinator of the Uita Mirasierra Infantage Service, which affects the need to pay attention to the symptoms of anxiety and depression, problems with food, cognitive and emotional difficulties derived from excessive consumption of screens and social networks, difficulties in social and communicative skills and communicative skills neurodevelopment such as ADHD or TEA.

A network that detects, teaches and supports

Ita Mental Health It is a network of coordinated care resources to give the best therapeutic response to the need that each patient and their family may have at a given time. Its infant-user service of assessment and treatments is born with the aim of guiding families with children with development or risk of suffering them and intervening to achieve their maximum potential.

The therapeutic process is dynamic, and the containment welfare requirements will be different throughout the treatment, adapting the assistance resource at therapeutic time and the patient’s needs. This assistance network is constantly coordinating to more flexible and adapt to the therapeutic process that each person follows to avoid waiting times between resources – they are an important relative of relapses. A rapid action in therapeutic program that avoids unnecessary delays, prevents relapses and ensures greater success.

“The first thing I would say to fathers and mothers, rather than resort to listings of symptoms or development tables, is that they spend as long as possible with their sons and daughters and know them,” recommends Mañas. “We live in environments that lead us to lose awareness of the basics, to go out to the park, get dirty, go cold, fall … Let’s overprotect the little ones so that they do not make because we cannot allow us to work adults.” Children develop in environments that are not just home, in the relationship with other peers is where we can perceive behaviors that call us attention by excess or default.

Parents learn that the child the development windows and the achievement of milestones: when they should sit, crawl, walk with support, walk alone or say the first words. “If we see that most of his friends have achieved milestones at a certain time that he does not get in the following months, we could ask development specialists and not trust advice such as ‘he will already speak’ that those who surround us tell us.”

Ita Mirasierra – Psychology Center located north of Madrid – is a center specialized in adolescent’s mental health and focused on improving the development of children globally, at the cognitive level, of language/communication, social, motor and adaptive and accompaniment to the family in the therapeutic process. This work is carried out through the evaluation of the child and the implementation of an intervention program adapted to the needs of the child at all times, either in prevention and early diagnosis of development problems, neurodevelopmental disorders, neurological alterations (acquired or congenital brain damage, prematurity), maturational delay, emotional and social difficulties, behavioral problems or improvement of academic performance.

In this way, families are enabled to be protagonists in the improvement of the child, stimulate cognitive development, facilitate motor development, improve in difficulties in language development, speech and voice, as well as communication difficulties. All this improves the minor’s social competences and helps him acquire daily life skills in routines such as food, sleep, hygiene or dress, improving the symptomatology associated with socio-emotional and behavioral challenges and the difficulties of sensory integration.

Multidisciplinary work through the game

The team of the Iita Mirasierra center is formed by a speech therapist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, psychiatrist, psychologist and neuropsychologist, all of them specialized in childhood. “Teaming together, we analyze each case and, through the therapeutic game and the strategies of each discipline, tools are provided and the development of motor, cognitive, language, adaptive, emotional and social skills are enhanced,” explains Mañas. “The objective is to respond to the demand in global intervention and specialized in childhood development and mental health, with very precise and therapeutic evaluations and interventions, to promote the healthy development of minors”

From the motor area, the physiotherapist takes care of the monitoring or treatment of immaturity in motor development such as prematurity. Also of tone alterations such as hypotonia, hypertonia or spasticity of diverse origin, alterations in movement and postural control, respiratory pathology, respiratory physiotherapy in infants and postural monitoring and monitoring in other environments – Casas, playgrounds, schools, etc.

The speech therapy area focuses on the intervention of pathologies on which there is deficit or affectation in children with speech difficulties (dyslalias or dysphemia), voice (dysphonia), communication, language, audition and food. For its part, the occupational therapist promotes autonomy in the activities of daily life corresponding to age, in a functional and satisfactory way. “Many children present difficulties in different areas such as food, sleep, dress or hygiene habits, among others,” adds Mañas.

The work of the psychiatrist helps to understand all the physical pathology that accompanies some of the children, in addition to supervising medications if they had them. Finally, the psychologist is responsible for emotional and social intervention and the neuropsychologist to promote the correct development of cognitive domains such as attention, memory or executive functions.





All this complex therapeutic work focuses from a playful prism. “Children come to play!” —Axplains Mañas – “we have clear the objectives and we work in each game, we intervene as a team and each objective we address from all areas in a novel and fun way. There are more transversal objectives that can be worked from all areas and other specific ones, but always through the game. ”

And in this series of therapies families have to be an active part of the intervention. “Without them, children’s achievements could not be generalized to the various environments, they would stay in the therapy room.” It is necessary to form a team between children, therapists and families to understand what happens and how to help minors to overcome the challenges in their development and achieve their maximum potential.

The family: a network that works 24 hours a day

But this family work in improving the development of children with mental health problems goes beyond the center. It is necessary to give them quality time and avoid by all means the viewing of screens before three years of age, including the custom of listening or watching television passively. “The limitation in the beginning should be up to 6 years, but if it is done before, it usually happens, limit the time for weekends and very small doses.” In addition, it is necessary to closely supervise the cartoons they consume. “The excess of color, the speed of the scenes, the strident sounds, are often overestimulants for children, or with subtle violence,” adds Mañas.

Another of the recommendations of the coordinator of the Infanta-Juddle Service of Ita Mirasierra is to find time to play with children. “Although they must take independence in the game, the interaction with adults is enriching and allows you to detect variables.” In addition, it recommends promoting children’s participation in daily home activities, adapted to them, to foster their autonomy, spend time together and work skills.

“Regarding behavior, always trying to put on good treatment glasses to children,” says Mañas. “If at one point we leave our hands or we feel that we will lose control and we will make inconvenient decisions, stop the situation, offer a model of self -control and respect.” This measure helps to understand emotional regulation and postpone the consequences of child’s behavior. “Sometimes the most appropriate response is to stop, shut up and hug.”