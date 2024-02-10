Mental Health | Jere Peiponen lost his son more than a year ago – he gives heartfelt advice on talking about problems

Jere Peiponen's son Roni Peiponen, who suffered from mental health problems, died at the end of 2022.

Athletes' mental health is still a topic that is not talked about enough, and there is not always enough help available. Taking care of an athlete's mental health requires education, money and speech, say football father and guardian Jere Peiponen, football players' trustee Panu Autio and player Jukka Raitala.

Door is locked. This conversation requires privacy and peace.

Jere Peiponen sits in the escape room built in the basement of the Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences. It is a room where a kind of problem solving game is played.

First, let's talk about what he doesn't want to talk about. About his son.