During the European Mental Health Week, Policlinico Gemelli and Unicef ​​presented a new report involving over 1,500 children (pre-adolescents and adolescents): anxiety and depression are on the increase

The results of the project were presented #WITHYOU – Psychology with you of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCSS and UNICEF, which involved over 1,500 young people (pre-adolescents and adolescents), most of whom had already undergone a psychodiagnostic evaluation and the others were at risk, involved thanks to an of prevention in schools. The project was born with the aim of promoting psychological support courses for children particularly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and which have had an impact on mental health, sociality and learning. From the data emerging from the evaluations carried out 47% of the sample recorded a condition of Specific Learning Disorder (DSA) related to a psychological disorderWhile the remaining 53% had other conditionsincluding neurodevelopmental disorders (such as intellectual disability), nutrition disorders, attention deficit disorder, hyperactivity, movement disorders, neurological and/or neuromuscular disorders. While the results of the project are dramatic, the 39% of the children taken in care experience and suffer from anxious-depressive affective symptoms which could lead to a definitive psychopathology, on the other there are encouraging signs because from the preliminary data on therapeutic efficacy merso that to

Some disorders can change trajectory and focus on well-being, even quickly, if properly recognized and treated. The results of this report confirm the dramatic data that, as UNICEF, we have disseminated internationally: 1 out of 7 teenagers between the ages of 10 and 19 lives with a diagnosed mental disorder; among these 89 million are boys and 77 million are girls; 86 million are between 15 and 19 years old and 80 million are between 10 and 14 years old. In Italy, in 2019, it was estimated that 16.6% of boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 19, around 956,000, suffered from mental health problems, underlined Andrea Iacomini, Spokesperson for UNICEF Italy.

The project: #WITHYOU – Psychology with you The idea of ​​dedicating a project to young people stems from the exponential increase of young people at our Simple Operational Unit (UOS) of Clinical Psychology at Gemini, young people who have undergone a metamorphosis of their behavior and manifested aggressive actions towards their bodies over time , traits of self-harm, depression, difficulty in getting in touch with the social world and who sometimes experience a sort of alienation – explains Daniela Chieffo Head of the Clinical Psychology Operative Unit, Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli IRCCS. Hence the idea, shared with Unicef, of giving life to a project dedicated to the well-being and health of children to reduce medicalization and hospitalization to a minimum. The object was to intercept risk indicators early and formulate hypotheses of psychotherapeutic intervention but also of psychoeducation involving both young people and parents, and in addition we held meetings at school where we addressed various topics, including the risks of hyperconnection. On the one hand there were young people who came to us with rather evident symptoms, on the other we carried out interventions on the territory in a prevention framework.

The results The disturbances usually begin in the pre-adolescent age (between 10-12 years) a period in which symptoms already appear which then flow into adolescence with depressive traits, psychotic episodes, anxiety, various difficulties such as, for example, phobia social. We have outlined two types of profiles: on the one hand the boy with a psychopathological profile where there is a need for an important medical intervention, which involves taking drugs and therefore a multidisciplinary involvement and sometimes requiring hospitalization, on the other hand there is a good portion of young people who, despite some signs, or situations of alienation, thanks to even a few encounters fall into a state of well-being, which means that some symptoms are actually a cry for help. Teens often have difficulty expressing the discomfort they are experiencingand that for some reasons of great suffering, but for some of them if the right interpretation is found, if communication is reactivated with the involvement of parents, and if possible also of the school, the symptoms regress and it is possible to reverse trajectories worrying, even those concerning eating disorders, explains Chieffo.

Well-being and youth When we ask kids what the psychological well-being respond to inclusion, integration and information. They want to be informed about what well-being is, they are a generation that has a different way of thinking than their parents, they are very digital but they also have an awareness of their suffering. The fact that they express this pain is also a way of being more mature than in previous years. The pandemic has forced these kids into a reality that biologically, as well as from a social point of view, has been a constraint against their nature and against their well-being. But be careful not to blame the families: sometimes they are too alarmed, the risk of seeking early medicalization, while it is important to work on prevention which passes through constant and vigilant listening and which means reducing hospitalizations, burdening the health system less, making sure that the psychic disorder does not you become chronic. it is also important to monitor the trends, often harmful, that are circulating on the net. The phenomenon, unfortunately, in vogue this year that of the "French Scar", related to the period in which we removed the mask, and which leads the boys to get scratches and cuts on their faces, filmed and posted with videos on social networks. Hitting the face and getting scars means making their suffering visible. Children must not get to communicate by attacking their own bodies, for this we must – as a society – commit ourselves to listening to them more and better, concludes Chieffo.

The synergy between the Gemelli Hospital and UNICEF I express great satisfaction with the continuation of the collaboration with a reality of high social value such as UNICEF Italy, with particular regard to highly important issues such as mental health and the psychosocial well-being of children and adolescents. Through an in-depth and original analysis we will try to offer together possible solutions to problems that impact many families, said Professor Marco Elefanti, Director General of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation. Today’s young people seem to be experiencing a real “social emergency” in the field of mental health and psychosocial well-being. Our commitment as UNICEF Italy, also through this project carried out with the Gemelli Hospital, is to shine a light on this issue because by supporting children and young people and their families we can concretely make a difference in their lives and in our communities, he declared Carmela Pace, President of UNICEF Italy.