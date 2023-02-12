Participants in a session within the “Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals… Health, Education and Technology” agreed that the achievement of sustainable development goals is related to and affected by the human relationship with himself, the individual’s psychological health and his relationship with society and nature. They also reviewed experiences in countries suffering from health problems that led to their social and economic delay. Sustainable development programs have contributed to changing their reality to unexpected positive levels.

The Executive Director and member of the Board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation, Manal Tarim, participated in the session, who reviewed the remarkable numbers achieved by the Foundation during its work in African countries such as Nigeria. Tarim said that the Foundation contributed to setting up a sustainable health care system for eye health, and set a goal during its work to reduce the percentage of people living with a monthly income of less than $2 within 3 years, from 69% to 50%, but the surprise was that the percentage decreased at the end of the third year to About 21%, as a result of the improvement in the level of health services that the population receives.

For her part, Executive Director, Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, Sonia Bin Jaafar, spoke about the “Siraj” initiative, which aims to help Arab youth acquire future skills identified by leading organizations to help them think differently about improving their employability and competitiveness in the labor market.

Clint Brown, Director of Systems and Products at ESRI, Environmental Systems Research Institute, who also participated in the session, addressed the story maps initiative launched by the ESRI in cooperation with a journalist from National Geographic, based on the Institute’s conviction and based on the research it conducted that confirmed that humans need to see and hear He tells his story because it motivates him to move, learn and search for a better life. Story maps track important parts of a story’s plot, including setting, main characters, conflict, main events, and resolution.

As for the chief representative of non-governmental organizations to the United Nations, the International Association for Applied Psychology, Judith Korianski, she stressed the importance of having new tools and language to push the emerging generations to knowledge and to ask questions. She said that one example of this is the possibility of using augmented reality glasses to introduce them to their history and the civilizations of their countries instead of memorizing information, numbers and dates written in paragraphs.

For his part, the interviewer and moderator of the session, Marketing Director at Schneider Electric, Samer Constantini, addressed in one of his questions the chat gpt technology, and asked about its fate after some American schools prevented students from using it two weeks ago, recalling the ban on the use of the Internet in his early days. In response to his question, the participants considered that the technology is useful and that it will impose itself on the reality of modern life that is dependent on the tools of technology, but they stressed that, like any other technological technology, its use must be regulated according to the ethics and principles that must be adhered to to ensure respect for the feelings and privacy of individuals and societies.