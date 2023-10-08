Mental Health | In terms of the success of the therapy, it is decisive what kind of therapist you apply to, says the expert

According to the expert, what kind of therapist you apply for is decisive. In Finland, anyone can call themselves a therapist, as the professional title is not protected.

In therapy fermentation is common in Finland and is becoming more common all the time. Some patients feel that the therapy has been useless or even harmful.

In terms of the success of the therapy, it is absolutely decisive what kind of therapist you apply for, because in Finland the title of therapist is not protected. So anyone can call themselves a therapist, says the line manager of Hus Psychiatry Jan-Henry Stenberg In an interview with STT.

Instead, Psychotherapist is a protected professional title.

“Psychotherapy is basically very safe, and serious side effects are very rare.”

Psychotherapy is supervised by the Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira. According to Stenberg, other professionals in the social or health sector who have received high-quality brief therapist training are also well equipped to provide therapy.

If the therapist does not have correct, in-depth knowledge of psychological disorders, the risk of ineffectiveness, adverse effects and even conscious abuse is significantly higher.

According to Stenberg, three elements affect the success of the therapy. The first of them is the relationship between the therapist and the patient. For example, mistrust or breaks in common understanding interfere with goal-oriented work and thus affect the outcome of therapy.

Another essential element is the therapist’s competence: does he know how to use the most appropriate methods of action for this particular patient’s needs.

“The third element is chance: if good things happen during therapy, the patient’s symptoms may recede or improve, or on the other hand, if life brings severe adversity, it is possible that no therapy would help at that particular moment.”

When the patient says that he is dissatisfied with his therapy, it often turns out that the end result has fallen short of the patient’s wishes. For example, the therapy has not gone deep enough or the symptom that the patient had hoped to get rid of has not disappeared, describes the chairman of the Helsinki Psychotherapy Association and a psychiatrist Heli Paatero for STT.

According to Paatero, it is quite common for a person to realize only after therapy that he didn’t know how to talk about the right things.

“Especially with young people, a certain kind of respect for authority can prevent them from being truly themselves in a therapy relationship.”

Even if the therapy did not eliminate the problem that the patient wanted to get rid of, the therapy may have been a necessary and essential help. Paatero points out that being truly heard often makes a person feel better.

How can you recognize an incompetent therapist or a useless or harmful therapy? Stenberg gives some tips.

A good, properly trained Therapist does not dominate or overstep the patient’s boundaries, but listens and gives the patient space to talk. Together with the patient, he sets clear goals for the therapy and monitors the progress of the goals. Effective therapy leads to positive progress and change over time.

“If you have doubts about the therapist’s skills or the effectiveness of the therapy, you should discuss your concerns with the therapist. A good Therapist knows how to discuss the difficulties of the therapy relationship and correct them as necessary,” states Stenberg.

High expectations can make it difficult to find a therapist

Finding a therapist is not always easy. Sometimes the reason is that there simply aren’t enough free therapists – for example, there is a shortage of psychotherapists in Finland. Sometimes finding a therapist is made difficult by the fact that people may have slightly too high expectations of a therapist, says Heli Paatero, chairman of the Helsinki Psychotherapy Association.

“If looking for a therapist seems very difficult, the risk is that the person will give up and think that there is no suitable therapist for them. Sometimes a very stressful life situation can make it so that a person’s resources are not enough to find a therapist.”

However, Paatero considers it generally a good thing that many people meet at least a few therapists before making a choice. Already at the first meeting, you can usually notice whether the Therapist can catch your own thoughts.

Changing therapists is also quite common, according to Paatero.

“Sometimes this can be completely appropriate and decisive in terms of the success of the therapy, but sometimes the background can also be that the patient is avoiding a solution or running away from their problem, in which case switching probably won’t help at all.”

Finns are often referred to therapy through primary health care or occupational health care, or they apply there themselves, either completely out-of-pocket or with the help of insurance.

Paatero says that, for example, one psychotherapy visit costs 100–120 euros on average in the capital region, and therapy is usually done once a week. In other parts of Finland, visits can be cheaper.

10 sessions are often enough for short psychotherapy, but longer psychotherapy often takes years. If the therapy is rehabilitation psychotherapy reimbursed by Kela, Kela reimburses EUR 57.60 per visit.