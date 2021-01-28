Mental health “If Vastamo’s operations crash, it causes a momentary disruption to the therapy field” – The City of Helsinki, Hus and Kela tell what will happen to Vastamo’s customers if the company closes

Vastamo has been providing rehabilitation psychotherapy supported by Kela since 2011 and demanding medical rehabilitation since 2015. The first customers of Vastamo are currently about 2,600 and the latter about 180. According to Kela, the worst case scenario would be if all rehabilitation psychotherapy clients start looking for a new therapist at the same time.

If psychotherapy center Vastamo’s business ends, what happens to Vastamo’s current customers?

“If Vastamo’s operations collapse, it will inevitably cause a momentary disruption to the therapy field, because it is such a big player,” says the City of Helsinki’s Director of Psychiatry and Substance Abuse Services. Mikko Tamminen.

The decision to continue the operations of the responsible office will be made on Thursday Extraordinary General Meeting convened.

There is a shortage of psychotherapists in Finland. Many citizens have also woken up to it, because in mid-January a citizens’ initiative requiring psychotherapist training garnered the 50,000 signatures required for parliamentary consideration.

After the possible closure of Vastamoamo, the City of Helsinki would have a special responsibility to ensure the continuation of treatment for those receiving psychotherapy with its commitments, Tamminen says. According to Tamminen, Vastamo currently has a few of them in active therapy.

If the Response Office ceases to operate, the city will contact those commitment customers and ensure that their treatment continues. We are ready to transfer commitments to other service providers.

The City of Helsinki said in November last year that it had suspended new purchases of purchasing services with Vastamo.

Helsinki and Director of Psychiatry, Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Jan-Henry Stenberg says that through Hus, about 90 recipients have applied to the Reception Center, some of whose treatment is currently pending. Stenberg emphasizes that anyone left behind after a possible closure of the Response Room will be helped to continue their therapy.

However, Stenberg does not believe that the closure of the Response Room will cause major problems.

“A large proportion of psychotherapists are professionals who work under the auspices of some system. If one framework ceases to function, therapists move to another. It can cause some kind of disruption to individual clients, but the final games are about the therapist’s ability to move the framework, ”he says.

The first customers of Vastamo are currently about 2,600 and the latter about 180, says the head of the competence center. Mikko Toivanen Kelasta.

Should Vastamoamo cease operations, Kela would arrange the necessary rehabilitation for the latter group from another service provider.

In rehabilitation psychotherapy supported by Kela, the search for a new therapist would be left to the client himself in a similar situation. Kela assists in finding a therapist. According to Toivanen, due to the case of Vastamo, Kela is ready to issue new rehabilitation decisions quickly.

According to him, the worst case scenario is if all clients of rehabilitation psychotherapy start looking for a new therapist in a panic at the same time. However, he does not believe this will happen.

“In both cases, the client can transfer to another therapist or continue with their current therapist if he or she continues to operate under his or her own business name or with another producer,” Toivanen says.

Hacking The respondent’s customer data took place in November 2018. Information about the extensive data breach of the company providing therapy services became public in October 2020. At that time, the respondent’s patient data first appeared on a dark network.

On Wednesday, the central criminal police confirmedthat data has been leaked on the Tor network for more. After midnight, a link to a huge file was published on the dark web, from which data could potentially be downloaded to nearly 32,000 patient records. There was no message or any information about the author in connection with the publication or file. No ransom claims were made either.

According to police, it is still unclear who or who is behind the hack and released the information. Police have been reluctant to assess whether the party that published the patient data this week is the same as before.