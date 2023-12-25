Mental Health | “I stopped taking antidepressants last spring” – Three people tell how they survived the worst phase of depression

“Thanks to the medication, I got myself back. It was amazing. That's how a constant mental smile started,” says Pertti Pasanen. Melvin dog with me on a forest trip.

Pertti Pasanen took medicine and the dalmatian dog Melvin out of depression. Letting go helped Ilona Toiva. Sirpa Hentilä found meaning in helping others. What they all have in common is finding hope in the midst of gloom.

Ilona Toivanen, 41, Tampere

“I decided that this is fine”

Aanxiety and depression have been present in my life since elementary school. When I was in high school, I received counseling, but I don't remember receiving a diagnosis then.

I started to understand myself and my past better when in 2014, as a special education teacher, I fell ill with work burnout.