Mental Health | HS visited the department of youth psychiatry, which treats young people with the most severe symptoms – The nurses had an important message for the decision-makers

Two patients of the youth psychiatry department in Hus made illustrations for this story. They were asked to draw what they dreamed about. In the second work, in addition to the face, there is the text “I wanna be a star”.

Youth psychiatry department N4 at Töölö in Helsinki treats young people whose mental health disorders are the most serious. The department’s staff sees the tip of the iceberg, but their main message is hope.

“It was sometimes a bit of an ass, but I will miss this place.”

This is what a former patient of the youth psychiatry department has written on an orange note that has been cut into the shape of a leaf. The note is pasted on the wall of the department’s lounge as part of the “tree of hope”. It contains messages from previous patients to young people who come to the department.