Sad observation, but how predictable. The morale of the French is bad. At the end of January, a survey carried out by the Ipsos institute for the FondaMental foundation underlined the “particularly alarming level of anxiety and depressive disorders among 18-25 year olds”. Almost two-thirds of them (61%) believe that the health crisis “will have negative consequences on their mental health”. A questionnaire used in psychiatry to measure the level of anxiety shows that 40% among this age group could suffer from a “generalized anxiety disorder” and 29% evoke suicidal thoughts.

Mental Health. The word is out at the highest level of power. On February 11, Emmanuel Macron approved, during a videoconference with child psychiatrists, the holding before the summer of meetings of psychiatry and mental health, with a focus dedicated to children in order to improve access. child psychiatric care. He would have approved “the reimbursement of the care of psychologists in liberal, in particular for the children, in order to make it accessible to the greatest number”. The Head of State also announced the launch in the spring of a survey on the mental health of young people and children, which will be conducted by Public Health France.

Disaggregation

At the beginning of December, four psychiatrists and a renowned psychoanalyst (including Marie Rose Moro, read our interview) called on the government to “take action”. Because there is an emergency. The health crisis has only made visible psychiatric medicine that has been battered for years. Worst. It emphasizes the needs of psychiatric care.

Those who have brought psychiatry and child psychiatry to life for several decades have never ceased to denounce their disintegration and fight against the dramatic decline in the ways of welcoming and caring for psychically insecure patients. In 2018, they went on strike. Movements in the hospitals of Rouvray – with a hunger strike -, Le Havre, Amiens, Niort, Moisselles, Paris… upset media indifference and made the chaos visible to as many people as possible. However, still today, while the needs are immense, public psychiatry does not stop cracking.

“More than 1,000 positions are not filled”

“The situation has gone from serious to catastrophic”, warned in a forum in the “World” the health economist Jean de Kervasdoué and the psychiatrist Daniel Zagury. “More than 1,000 positions are unfilled, ie around 20% of public sector positions,” they explain. The heart of the problem, apart from an abysmal lack of means: a policy pursued for three decades which consists in claiming, under the guise of de-stigmatization, that psychiatry is a medical specialty like any other. Psychiatric hospitals have lost their qualifier and have become “hospital centers”. There is no longer a specific competition to become a psychiatrist. The choice of this specialty, after the examination for the boarding school, therefore depends on the ranking rank. “As if you chose to be a psychiatrist because you couldn’t become a surgeon! »Storm Jean de Kervasdoué and Daniel Zagury. There is also no specific training for psychiatric nurses. And “to believe that a few insulting chocolate medals for the brave warriors of the Covid or a few salary increases will be enough, it is quite simply to have understood nothing of what the pandemic has shown us, against the backdrop of an old crisis in psychiatry “.