Mental health Helsinki may introduce a therapy guarantee as early as next year – The reform would guarantee faster access to psychotherapy

No politician on the Social and Health Board voted against the therapy guarantee, but this is not yet a final decision.

Helsinki may introduce a therapy guarantee as early as next year, possibly well before the matter may move forward in national politics.

Therapy guarantee means rapid access to psychotherapy or other psychosocial care in primary care. A citizens’ initiative was submitted in 2019.

The Helsinki Social and Health Board voted unanimously this week, with a vote of 12–0, that more MEPs offering low-threshold discussion assistance should be established in different parts of the city.

More specifically, it was now decided that they should be taken into account every time new huge health and wellness centers are planned. The first Mieps operate in Kalasatama and Myllypuro.

In addition, the board stated in an 8-0 vote that Helsinki aims to implement the therapy guarantee in 2022. In addition, it is promised that plans should be made for how access to mental health services would take a maximum of two weeks in urgent cases.

None of these statements is yet a final political decision. The panel expressed its views on an initiative taken by the Greens, which is still progressing until the Council. The promise of planning does not yet mean a decision on implementation.

On the other hand, no political group voted against these three statements.

The Coalition Party proposed a competitive design in which Parliament was urged to quickly adjust the therapy guarantee and access to treatment nationwide. When it did not receive enough votes, representatives of the Coalition Party, the Basic Finns and the Liberals abstained in the latter two paragraphs.

Citizens’ Initiative therapy guarantee set in motion Alviina Alametsä (green) and Pia Hytönen (Kok), and was backed by a very wide range of different mental health actors. Many politicians across party lines have also spoken out in favor of it.

Until the legislation has passed, the initiative has not yet progressed, and the reasons for this have been hotly debated in national politics towards the end of the year.

Especially the Coalition Party and basic Finns have been criticized for stopping the government in the process.

The government, on the other hand, has responded that the matter is linked to the social reform, the government’s mental health strategy and plans to tighten the basic health care guarantee anyway.

Mental health should be addressed as part of the Future Social and Health Center program already underway in municipalities. It considers how services should be run in practice in 2023 if the SOTE reform enters into force as planned at that time.

Helsinki the decisions of the sote board this week may therefore mean a lead in mental health matters, but this cannot yet be said for sure.

In addition to founding Mieppi, Helsinki has already decided, for example, to add another service point to its Youth Center and offer service vouchers for short psychotherapy.