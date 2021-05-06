Mental health Helsinki is the first city in Finland to introduce a therapy guarantee: soon it will take up to two weeks to get treatment

The goal is ambitious: access to basic mental health services should take a maximum of two weeks in non-urgent cases.

Helsinki has decided to implement the therapy guarantee as the first city in Finland. In practice, it is a matter of getting mental health care as quickly as possible.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Helsinki City Council decided that the therapy guarantee will be implemented next year. The goal is ambitious: access to basic mental health services should take a maximum of two weeks in non-urgent cases. First contact for treatment should also be made within two weeks of seeking treatment.

Parliament is currently considering a therapy guarantee citizens’ initiative, the aim of which is to guarantee access to short-term therapy and other mental health discussion assistance within one month of applying for treatment.

The proposal The implementation of the therapy guarantee in Helsinki was done by the Greens’ council group.

In their group initiative, the Greens pointed out that Helsinki has set itself the goal of lowering the threshold for access to mental health services. For example, Helsinki has opened two low-threshold Mieppi mental health points in Kalasatama and Myllypuro during the last council term, and a third will be opened in North The Hague.

Mieppi points offer free, confidential chat assistance without a referral, with a quick and easy appointment and also as a walk-in service.

In addition, Helsinki has introduced a short psychotherapy service voucher, which allows a young person or adult to receive 10-20 times psychotherapy. In April was reportedthat the city establish a new basic child psychiatric unit in connection with family centers.

According to the Greens’ initiative, it is possible to promote the therapy guarantee, for example, by increasing Mieppi points and ensuring access to discussion assistance and short therapy at health centers.

In the Council the Left Alliance Anna Vuorjoki pointed out that Helsinki lacks long-term psychotherapy as a public service.

Thomas Wallgren (sd) said that the implementation of the therapy guarantee requires increased psychotherapy training. He also hoped for opportunities to provide drug-free treatment.

Coalition Party Otto Meri in turn, information about costs.

“Does anyone here think of money? Some kind of cost estimate would be nice to get, ”he said.

Pentti Arajärvi (sd) responded to the Sea by saying that “preventive and early treatment is most effective from both an economic and therapeutic perspective”.

Basic Finns Mari Rantanen hoped for more discussion on the root causes of the problems.

“What has happened in the last ten years that young people have so many mental health problems? We should talk more about this. Otherwise, all measures are like cracking a leaking boat. ”

In the Council was adopted Eva Biaudetin (r) a wish that the council requires that the possibilities of ensuring that children, young people and young adults have access to mental health services also be explored in Swedish.

It was also adopted Tuomas Rantasen (vihr) ponsi, with which the council requires the city to find out how those in need of therapy could be helped to find a therapist supported by Kela.