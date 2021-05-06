Mental health Helsinki is rushing for a therapy guarantee: next year, mental health services will be available in as little as two weeks

The therapy guarantee is sought by adding low-threshold Mieppi points.

Helsinki trying to improve people’s access to treatment in mental health services as soon as possible. On Wednesday, the city council approved a goal of queuing for up to two weeks in urgent cases.

The goal should be achieved next year.

The idea is to improve basic mental health services by adding low-threshold Mieppi mental health points. There are now two Mieppi points: one in Kalasatama and the other in Myllypuro.

Mieppi Points offer free confidential chat assistance without referral with a quick and easy appointment. There is also a “walk-in service”, ie reception without an appointment.

In addition, the city has introduced a short-term psychotherapy service voucher during this term, with which a young person or adult can receive 10-20 times psychotherapy.

The council demands that a concrete plan be implemented in mental health and substance abuse services as soon as possible to implement the new therapy guarantee.

Parliament is currently considering a nationwide Citizenship Therapy Guarantee initiative, which aims to ensure access to short-term therapies and other mental health discussion assistance for up to a month.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has already outlined that access to mental health care is to be strengthened by tightening the care guarantee in primary health care. In addition, low-threshold services need to be brought to the neighborhood, especially for children and young people.

In Helsinki, the council’s initiative for the city’s own therapy guarantee had been taken by the Greens’ council group, but it had been signed by a majority of the council.

The initiative emphasized that the current corona situation may also increase the need for mental health care.