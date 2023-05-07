Mental Health | For some people, spring doesn’t even improve their mood – “It causes double the amount of anxiety,” says an expert

For some people, the increase in light does not improve the mood, but the anxiety, on the contrary, worsens.

“Spring is a dangerous time for the depressed,” says the research professor Timo Partonenwho studies the effect of light on sleep rhythm and mental health at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

For most people, an increase in light improves their mood. However, this does not happen to everyone, and then the anxiety can feel even worse.

The phenomenon is also recognized by Mieli ry’s head of telephone and online crisis work Susanna Winter.

“When summer approaches and others are glowing about their energy levels rising, it can add to the feeling that I’m doing exceptionally poorly. And when you start planning summer vacations, and there’s no one to plan with, the loneliness can feel overwhelming,” describes Winter.

Mieli ry the crisis phone offers conversational help for bad feelings. Its core mission is suicide prevention.

According to Winter, the number of calls to the crisis hotline started to increase strongly in 2019. In April of this year, the number of calls set an all-time record: there were more than 38,000 attempts to call.

However, according to Winter, spring is not particularly different from other seasons. The highest number of calls to the crisis line is in the middle of summer, which, according to Winter, is due to the fact that many other public services are difficult to access during the holidays.

“ “Many people feel that they are tired after a long winter and a rush of work.”

Also Timo Partonen recognizes spring anxiety.

“The increase in the amount of light increases the pressure to be energetic, happy and social. However, many people feel that they are tired after a long winter and a rush of work. In addition, things pile up in the spring that should be finished before the summer holidays. It’s quite possible that it causes double the amount of anxiety,” he states.

According to Partonen, there is no population-level information on the prevalence of spring tachypnea.

“The positive thing is that for most people, light affects the mood just the opposite, i.e. improves it,” says Partonen.

The light According to Partonen, the risks of reproduction have been known to researchers for a long time.

For some people, the increase in daylight hours may cause insomnia, which in turn increases anxiety.

For some of the depressed, the situation worsens in the spring.

“Especially for those who have been suffering from depression for months, their condition may get worse despite treatment. It is also possible that the physical energy will increase, there will be restlessness, restlessness and insomnia,” explains Partonen.

Based on the statistics, the increase in light seems to have a connection with increased suicides and suicide attempts.

“Not all years are the same, but in longer periods, spring looks very similar in all countries where suicides and attempted suicides are recorded. The number of suicides and attempted suicides increases in both the northern and southern hemisphere until early summer,” says Partonen.

The light and the mood connection is explained mainly by serotonin, which is also called the happiness hormone, according to Partonen.

“When the amount of light increases, the brain cells of a healthy person start producing more serotonin. In summer, production is at its peak and in autumn it starts to wane. In winter, the secretion of serotonin is the lowest.

According to Partonen, the brain of a depressed person produces little serotonin for the chemical communication of neural pathways. In some cases, the increase in light does not correct the situation and the brain cannot produce the necessary amount of serotonin. It deepens the depression.

Depression is treated with psychotherapy and medication.

According to Partonen, many new antidepressants specifically affect serotonin metabolism in the brain so that serotonin is released even better.

“ The danger is that bright evenings will delay fatigue and the onset of sleep. Bright mornings, on the other hand, lighten sleep and cause interruptions in it.

The light an increase in the number can have a surprising effect on healthy people as well.

According to Partonen, light has two types of effects.

First of all, it refreshes, accelerates metabolism and the body’s level of alertness, which can be a good thing. In some cases, however, it may cause a stressful situation, which in turn increases the feeling of fatigue.

Secondly, light affects a person’s circadian rhythm and paces a person’s internal clock.

Then there is a risk that bright evenings will increase the state of alertness so that fatigue and the onset of sleep are transferred. Bright mornings, on the other hand, lighten sleep and cause interruptions in it. The pattern of sleep with its various periods breaks down and the quality of sleep deteriorates.

However, according to Partonen, the good news is that the body usually adapts in a couple of three weeks, when the sleep rhythm is corrected.

Some people are so sensitive to light that they are unable to sleep in a bright space.

“The most effective way is to get blackout curtains for the windows or use a sleep mask over the eyes,” says Partonen.

7 tips to improve the quality of your sleep 1. Examine yourself and how you feel. When do you feel rested and refreshed? Think about what a good night’s sleep requires of you. Rushing is always bad for sleep. It may be worth considering reducing late night outings. See also Formula 1 | Nikita Mazepin, laid off from Haas stable, starts offering legal aid to shelved Russian athletes 2. Create an evening routine for yourself. Attract sleep with, for example, a light evening walk, listening to music or relaxation exercises. 3. Beware of harmful conditioning. If you lie awake in bed for too long, you easily start to fear that you won’t fall asleep at all. This condition should be turned off like this. The best way is to go to bed only when you are tired. 4. If you want to fall asleep and sleep, don’t do anything in bed that stimulates the brain. Don’t scroll through your phone or watch TV or series. You should put electronic devices away an hour before going to bed and leave them outside the bedroom. 5. Don’t get nervous even if you wake up in the middle of your dreams. Waking up especially in the morning is normal. If you don’t fall asleep within a quarter of an hour, get out of bed and leave the bedroom. Don’t refresh yourself, just do nothing. Go back to bed only when you start to get tired. 6. It’s good to always wake up at the same time in the morning, even on weekends and holidays, regardless of how long you’ve slept. Wake-up time is the anchor that keeps the circadian rhythm in place. 7. Avoid naps. If you can’t do without naps, they should preferably be taken between 12 and 3 p.m. and should last 10 to 20 minutes.

If you need conversational help, Mieli ry’s crisis phone line in Finnish is on call 24 hours a day at 09 2525 0111. You can find other numbers and opening hours from here.