Do you feel overwhelmed by thoughts of not wanting to liveDo you have impulses to try commit suicide or you know someone who is having suicidal feelingsYou can still save your life or someone else’s life by calling 911. Lifeline 800-911-2000to the Mexican Social Security Institute to Medical Telephone Guidance 800-2222-668 or in the Citizen Council Confidence Chat 55-55-33-55-33the important thing is that you seek professional help and treatment immediately to preserve and protect you mental health.

This coming Tuesday September 10 is “World Suicide Prevention Day”an effort by the nations of the world to implement actions for their prevention. The data in Mexico are truly alarming, Suicide deaths have increased. According to INEGI data, in 2017, the suicide rate was 5.3 per 100 thousand inhabitants (a total of 6,494); by 2022, it was 6.3 (8,123). This is equivalent to more than 25%, 1,629 more suicides in 2022 than in 2017 and, now, it is the fourth cause of death in our country among people aged 15 to 29 years.

There is no full health without mental health. Therefore, in the face of the mental health crisis caused by the pandemic and daily life issues, we need to promote a mental health agenda from the Federal Legislative Branch, which outlines its objectives, action plan and gradually increases investment, since a minimum of 5% of the total health budget is recommended.

A reform proposal that would strengthen this agenda and that I will be promoting as a member of this LXVI Legislature is to begin by making more dynamic and progressive the recognition of the human right to mental health for our children and adolescents, since 1 in 10 experiences a mental health disorder. This proposal would involve, as a starting point, making the following reforms:

1. In the General Health Law, in its article 73, section XII or adding another section, to demonstrate the prevention of mental health, to disseminate information and raise awareness from an early age, so that they identify and seek help when detecting a problem, implementing programs guided by specialists to train educators and caregivers, in addition to self-care practices.

2. In the General Education Law, in its article 41, adding a second paragraph, the mandate of obligation, preservation and guidance of mental health in girls, boys and adolescents.

3. In the Social Security Law, adding a second paragraph to article 110, so that the mandatory mandate for the prevention and awareness of mental health problems is symmetrical.

The reforms to these articles would progressively add the expansion of the recognition of the right to mental health for girls, boys and adolescents without altering the administration of human capital and public finances, since this link is an issue that we must analyze in the present legislature. That is, all rights according to Article 1 of the Constitution are susceptible to its progressiveness, universality and interdependence.

