Mental Health | Experts praise Patrik Laine’s work: “Exemplary”

Mental health|Sports psychologist Hannaleena Ronkai is delighted by Patrik Laine’s openness about mental health problems.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. According to sports psychologist Hannaleena Ronkainen, Patrik Laine’s openness about mental health problems is valuable. Laine has spoken about her mental health several times recently. According to THL, around 20–25 percent of young people suffer from a mental health disorder.

Sports psychologist praises Patrik Laine actions as exemplary and sees the influence extending beyond sports circles. An NHL star puts a face to a common problem.

Laine, who moved from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Montreal Canadiens, has recently talked about his mental health problems in a way that is quite rare in Finland. That makes Laine’s output very valuable, especially in this time, when society has a growing concern about the mental health of young people.

THL told in May, that according to various studies, around 20–25 percent of young people suffer from some kind of mental health disorder and they are the most common health problems of school children and young adults.

Hannaleena Ronkainen is a sports psychologist and psychotherapist. In recent years, he has specifically familiarized himself with the issues of the mental health of athletes.

Ronkainen considers openings and speeches based on the athletes’ own experiences to be particularly important.

At the same time, he reminds that everyone naturally makes a choice based on their own situation, whether to speak publicly about health-related issues.

“I think this is really valuable and exemplary. Athletes’ personal experiences and their sharing reduce the fear of stigmatization and increase understanding of issues related to mental health,” says Ronkainen.

Sports psychologist Hannaleena Ronkainen.

Wave is a role model for many young people as a successful NHL star earning millions of euros. Ronkainen sees that the influence of Laine’s openness and example extends to a wider audience than young athletes. Athletes are role models for many young people.

“There is great value in being able to openly talk about mental health issues. Normalization and passing on appropriate information is extremely important.

Mental health issues are comparable to physical health issues, and there is support and treatment for them.”

“ “His status as an NHL hockey player has weight internationally. I see that age also matters.”

What makes Laine exceptional is that she openly talks about her problems at the age of 26, while her sports career is still very much in the middle. There are not many similar cases in Finland.

“Yes, Patrik Laine is in the vanguard, although of course we have an increasing number of athletes who talk publicly about challenges related to endurance or mood.”

“His status as an NHL hockey player has weight internationally. I see that age matters too. In a way, he is equal to many people.”

The reasons for the low number of people who spoke about the problems are the same that Laine himself has brought up. They include feelings of shame and fear of others’ opinions.

“The best advice I’ve ever received is to be brave and ask for help. I always felt like I was just complaining, but people want to listen and help,” Laine said in an Instagram video in late August.

Ronkainen adds to the list of reasons for silence the belief in his own weakness or defect.

“When a successful athlete talks about this, he puts a face to the fact that any of us can get tired. Any of us can face mental health challenges.”

A top athlete life often looks enviably glittering on the outside, and the headlines revolve around millions falling into the account, records and power points. Talking about adversity is often limited to dealing with injuries. Ronkainen would like to change this.

“Being injured is a good comparison to that normalization. Challenges of the mind should be seen as if compared to an injury. If an athlete tears his anterior cruciate ligament, he receives a specific rehabilitation process and a clear rehabilitation plan. When the mind is broken, it would be important to have a similar rehabilitation process.”

“ “Many struggle on their own for an unfortunately long time. Getting support early is important in recovery.”

The first step in mental rehabilitation is recognition of the situation and an appropriate assessment by a health care professional. As Laine has said, it is difficult to talk about it – especially at the beginning.

Ronkainen says he noticed that athletes have a strong need for self-sufficiency. They easily blame themselves for complaining, even though it’s normal mental reactions and feelings.

“Many struggle on their own for an unfortunately long time. Getting support early is important in recovery.”

It’s a long way from talking about the challenges of your mind for the first time to public speaking. According to Ronkainen, it generally requires that the person is in better shape, strengthened and has received support for their own situation.

Rough sees that Laine’s example can encourage others to talk about their mental health challenges.

The fear of other people’s thoughts and the feeling of the need to hide can tax resources, which is easily reflected in performance and general well-being. And usually the fear of others’ attitude is pointless.

“Many athletes have said that when they have finally opened up about things, they have received enormous support. The reaction has been the complete opposite of what was feared.”