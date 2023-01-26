The European Union wants to adopt a new approach to mental health that gives special importance to lonelinessa condition that can negatively affect “the well-being of the population, social inclusion and cohesion”.

“The Swedish presidency intends to underline the issue of how to prevent and combat loneliness,” Swedish Health Minister Jakob Forssmed, whose country holds the presidency this semester, said when listing his political priorities for the semester before the Public Health committee of the European Parliament. of the Council of the EU.

The head of the Scandinavian country added that “the loneliness that can have an impact on public health, on mental health, on the well-being of the population and on social inclusion and cohesion”.

“Metal health is an issue of great public relevance. The pandemic of covid and the war in Ukraine have brought this to the front line,” Forssmed added, noting that the Swedish presidency of the Council will work with the European Commission on this issue.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, advanced last September in her speech on the State of the Union that the Community Executive would prepare an “initiative on mental health”.

“We have to take better care of each other. And for the many who feel anxious, lost, appropriate, affordable and accessible support can make all the difference,” said the German.

Its Executive plans to present a communication to the Twenty-seven in June with “a comprehensive approach to mental health”, a health area that affects 84 million people in the EU and whose estimated impact on associated problems is around 4% of GDP, according to a 2018 study by the European Commission.

The Swedish minister pointed out that during the next six months he has the objective of “exchanging experiences with other (EU) countries on how they approached this issue before the pandemic or what measures have been taken to counteract loneliness.”

