Mental health Do young people get enough help with mental health problems? Answer the HS questionnaire

How do child and adolescent mental health services work now? Let us know how you can.

More than a year ago, HS reported that mental health services are bad for young people in particular sulfur. Many young people did not receive help in time basic services. This, in turn, led to stretches of queues for specialist care.

The cities and the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts began to make plans together to remedy the situation.

Some steps in a new direction have been taken. For example, Helsinki has opened a low-threshold chat room in Myllypuro and Kalasatama. Mieppi point. Helsinki is also starting to distribute service vouchers short-term psychotherapy.

But has anything more broadly changed?

And how has the pandemic affected services in the Helsinki metropolitan area? How much did the emergency increase anxiety or paralyze mental health services? At least the need for help increased, especially the calls of young people to various helplines clearly increased.

We ask responses from children, adolescents, young adults, and those close to these groups. We will not publish your name unless you give us permission to do so, but please provide your real name and contact information. HS does not cite interviewees whose real name and contact information are not known to the editors.

You can answer the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected]