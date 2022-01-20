Mental health Crisis calls to those at risk of acute suicide almost tripled during a corona pandemic

During the pandemic, fears have emerged as a new phenomenon in callers’ speeches.

To a crisis phone The number of calls from people at risk of acute suicide has almost tripled during the corona pandemic, says Mieli Suomen Mielenterveys ry in its press release.

In the autumn of 2019, more than 40 conversations were held every month on Mieli ry’s Crisis Phone, where the caller assessed the caller as being in acute suicide risk. Last fall, there were nearly 120 similar discussions a month.

According to the press release, an acute suicide risk is defined as calls in which the caller has recently attempted suicide or has a completed suicide plan.

The crisis phone also shows the anxiety of young people. Crisis telephony manager Susanna Winterin according to, the number of callers under the age of 30 has almost doubled during exceptional circumstances.

One in three suicidal callers was a young woman, the organization says.

In the press release however, it is emphasized that, according to Statistics Finland, the number of suicides has not increased.

“Usually, even in an acute suicidal call, the situation calms down during the conversation. Many callers say at the end of the call that they are not going to hurt themselves, ”Winter says in a statement

In 2021, nearly 100,000 more call attempts came to the organization’s crisis phone than before the pandemic began. There were more than 300,000 call attempts last year, and December was the busiest month of the year.

To a crisis phone There is often anxiety and depression behind the incoming calls. During the pandemic, fears have emerged as a new phenomenon in callers’ speeches.

“Now, in January, the calls have again been more similar than at the beginning of the grace period,” Winter adds.

In Finland, help in a difficult situation is provided, for example, by Mieli ry Crisis telephone, which is on call 24 hours a day in Finnish at 09 2525 0111. The emergency telephone is also available in Swedish, English and Arabic at certain times.