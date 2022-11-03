Mental health crisis | Access to the Youth Center, which helps the youth of Helsinki, was made more difficult

It is more and more difficult for young people to get mental health services in Helsinki, says a psychologist working at an educational institution.

The people of Helsinki it is increasingly difficult for young people to get help for depression and anxiety, because the Youth Center, which forms the backbone of mental health services for young people, has tightened its line.

This is what psychologists working in high schools and vocational education say. The same message has been received from other professionals working with young people.

“The queue was shortened by directing young people to other services against the assessment of the person who made the referral, and the person who made the referral was not always told about this. We can no longer make new referrals ourselves,” says the psychologist Kirsi Raunela from Stad’s vocational college.

The purpose of the youth center is to help people aged 13–23 with both mental health and substance abuse issues.

Previously, you could walk into the Youth Center and ask for help when you felt bad. Others came, for example, sent by a psychologist.

Now Nuorisoasema has limited its services.

Mental health services is practically organized in Helsinki with a three-step model.

For some, the symptoms are so mild that a few conversations with a school psychologist or at Miep, which offers low-threshold help, is enough. If the anxiety is related to studying, the educational institution can look for suitable support for it or lighten the pace.

At the other extreme are mental illnesses so serious that special medical care is needed. The youth psychiatry of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district (Hus) has been overcrowded for years.

The youth center is on the middle of the stairs, i.e. between the basic level and the specialized hospital, but in the past everyone has been welcome there. Strengthening it has been seen in politics as an essential solution to the problems of mental health services.

Fact The crisis has been going on for years Mental health services for children and young people in the capital region have been overcrowded for years.

In politics, the issue began to be investigated with a bigger shift in 2019, when Helsinki’s own inspection board reprimanded the city. Hus and the cities promised to improve their services together.

Mental health services are also emphasized in the current council strategy.

Low-threshold receptions Mieppä have been established. In the spring of 2022, children under the age of 13 have received a unit in Pasila that focuses on moderate mental health problems and developmental challenges. The city also promises, for example, more short therapy.

The situation of young people, on the other hand, is still difficult.

In educational institutions The youth center has been perceived as a good service, but of course there have been queues for months.

“I was happy when I heard that the queues are starting to be broken up,” says Raunela.

He interpreted the beginning of autumn as now being able to help a larger group of young people.

It happened the other way around. The youth center limited its mental health services more clearly to moderate problems.

So you can no longer walk in without a service referral. The city announced in the summer that the referral could be from, for example, school or student health care, a child protection social worker or Miep.

Psychologists say that in practice it doesn’t work like that either.

The referral can no longer come from a psychologist or a curator. Even a health nurse alone is not enough, because laboratory tests are usually also requested in connection with the referral.

So a doctor is needed in between, even if the professional most familiar to the young person is the psychologist. In some educational institutions, this works when a familiar doctor works closely with other professionals anyway.

In others, the doctor rarely visits or there is no doctor. There are long waiting times at health centers.

Referrals previously made by psychologists come back as a boomerang.

“If I’ve made a referral myself, I’ve typically met the young person ten times, for example, and assessed the situation carefully. We have already tried our own methods and found that they are not enough,” explains Raunela.

Youth station leading social worker Susanna Airola says that Nuorisoasema’s focus on a more clearly defined group of young people is not about a reduction in resources.

The number of professionals has been increased in several years, most recently in 2021. The youth center is also expanding: in addition to the current facilities on Siltasaari, another unit focusing on substances will be opened.

In the case of mental health, Airola sees it as a matter of developing the entire city’s service structure, refining interfaces and eliminating overlapping work. According to him, the youth center cannot offer everything to everyone, but it should focus on what has been too little available in Helsinki.

“The youth station alone cannot meet the lack of resources elsewhere.”

So there is a lack of resources, for example, in study care. The low-threshold services must be further developed, and this also means, for example, Mieppä and the city’s promised possibility of easier access to short-term therapy. However, the youth center is no longer this low-threshold place.

The new referral policy has only been in existence for such a short time that it is not yet possible to assess whether it specifically helps the right target group to get help at the right time.

“We face this issue together. We professionals must make these services sufficient for all young people,” says Airola.

The youth station also wants to make sure that young people who seek help because of intoxicants do not get too little attention. In drug cases, it is still possible to come to the Youth Center without a referral or an appointment.

If You can’t get to the youth center, psychologists in educational institutions try to support the young person until he gets the help he needs through something.

“We won’t leave it alone,” says Raunela. However, he is horrified that there is even less time left for young people with milder symptoms.