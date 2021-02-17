The Court of Auditors recommends taking charge of the consultations of liberal psychologists by health insurance, as well as a “filtering” of access to medico-psychological centers (CMP) to remedy their congestion. Treating physicians could refer their patients to CMPs for the most severe cases and prescribe others “Psychotherapies provided by liberal psychologists” which would be reimbursed by Social Security. The aim is to cope with the increase in the number of hospitalizations and requests for outpatient follow-up in CMPs. This scheme has already been tested for two years in four departments (Bouches-du-Rhône, Haute-Garonne, Landes, Morbihan).