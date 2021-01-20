Mental health Citizens’ initiative to make psychotherapist training free of charge proceeds to Parliament

The initiative calls for the training program for psychotherapists to be reformed in Finland into free training for all persons suitable for the profession.

Free of charge the citizens’ initiative, which requires training as a psychotherapist, has collected the required 50,000 signatures and is being submitted to parliament.

The breaking of the border was reported earlier Yle.

Initiative submitted in September got the names needed on Wednesday, January 20th.

In the initiative it is required that the training program for psychotherapists be renewed in Finland as free training for all persons suitable for the profession. The aim is more equal access to education.

Currently, training as a psychotherapist costs around 20,000 to 60,000 euros.

In addition, the desire for change is due to the shortage of psychotherapists, the difficulty of accessing treatment and the growing need for rehabilitative psychotherapy.