Mental health Citizens’ initiative requiring free psychotherapist training is close to the number of signatures required for parliamentary consideration

Training as a psychotherapist costs about 20,000–60,000 euros. The citizens’ initiative for free consumption is justified by, among other things, more equal access to education, a shortage of psychotherapists and the difficulty of accessing treatment.

Citizens’ initiative making the training of psychotherapists free of charge is close to the minimum requirement of 50,000 signatures for parliamentary consideration.

Initiative has been filed in September, and the time to collect signatures is mid-March. On Friday afternoon, about 41,300 signatures had accumulated.

The initiative calls for the training program to be reformed in Finland into free training for all persons suitable for the profession.

The aim is more equal access to education. Access to psychotherapist training should primarily be based on professional ability rather than financial resources, the initiative says.

Currently, training as a psychotherapist costs a student about 20,000 to 60,000 euros, depending on the trend.

Initiative principal Tatja Jukuri justifies running free of charge on the grounds that there is a shortage of psychotherapists in Finland and that access to treatment is difficult.

“Something has to be done for this, the situation has escalated so bad,” Jukuri says.

The reason for drawing up the initiative is also personal. Trained as a sociologist, Jukuri says he has dreamed of a career as a psychotherapist for ten years. He has watched education prices rise year by year.

“It should not be the case that only the wealthy have the opportunity to apply for a profession.”

Finns mental health organizations demand that the training of psychotherapists be made free of charge as early as 2019. Mental Health Pool Project Manager Turkey Sinisalo says there are many reasons for change.

“Demand for psychosocial therapies and psychotherapy does not match supply.”

In 2010, about 15,000 people received Kela’s rehabilitation psychotherapy support. In 2019, the number was already about 50,000. At the same time, one in four of the 8,000 psychotherapists registered with Valvira is of retirement age, and fewer and fewer psychotherapists are graduating each year.

In the 2012 reform, psychotherapist training was transferred to universities by decree. Universities have almost invariably provided in-service training.

The action plan drawn up by the Mental Health Pool proposes that the training be transformed into publicly funded specialization training. Universities could apply for state education allowances for it.

Even after the initiative, the quality of education would be monitored by universities. For a student, education would hardly still be completely free.

“Any psychotherapy and work supervision that may be part of the training would still be paid for by the trainee,” says Sinisalo of the Mental Health Pool.

In the initiative presents the preparation of legislation. Among other things, the price would require further clarification.

The mental health pool estimates that the total annual cost of psychotherapist training would be around six million euros. Sinisalo believes that the price may still cause a twist. However, he stresses that putting money into mental health pays for itself.

“Even in short-term psychotherapies, about half of clients benefit significantly. About six percent can return from benefits to work. It benefits the state in terms of reduced use of benefits. ”