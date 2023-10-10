On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023, Janssen of Johnson & Johnson, in collaboration with the Bicocca University of Milan and with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, organized the event ‘Socialized Minds, youth mental health in the era of social media’. Speaking on the sidelines was Alessandra Baldini, medical director of Janssen Italia – pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, who declared: “We are a company that has had its footprint in neuroscience for sixty years and we want to continue and form partnerships with institutions and patient associations to be able to fight together against the stigma that is still very present and communication is essential in this sense”