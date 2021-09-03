Increase in infections in Australia, government releases ‘zero Covid’ policy In the Australian state of New South Wales, the number of corona infections is still rising. Today, a record number of 1431 corona infections has been registered. It is clear to the government that the ‘zero Covid’ policy no longer works. New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian says elimination of the virus is no longer possible. “We should no longer focus on the number of infections, but on the number of vaccinations and hospitalizations,” she said. She expects the number of infections to increase even further in the next two weeks. Australia’s vaccination campaign received a boost, the country will receive four million doses of the United Kingdom’s Pfizer vaccine. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was delighted. “This means we can reopen sooner,” he says. Australia plans to open borders and get out of lockdowns when 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated. Currently, 36 percent of the population aged 16 or older has had two shots.

Lockdown New Zealand successful, number of infections down The number of corona infections in New Zealand is falling sharply. Today, the country reported 28 new cases, up from 49 cases yesterday and 75 on Wednesday. Caroline McElnay of the Ministry of Health stated that New Zealand is successful in breaking the chain of infections. For the time being, this does not mean the end of the lockdown, according to McElnay it may take a while before the outbreak is contained. New Zealand was corona-free for a long time, but the Delta variant of the virus surfaced last month. The country immediately went into a hard lockdown with the first infection. In the following weeks, the number of infections rose, but the tide now seems to have turned. Kiwis support Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s strict policies, although there has been criticism of the slow vaccination campaign. More than a quarter of the 5.1 million inhabitants have now been vaccinated.

Mental health at the lowest point ever in the first half of 2021 In the first six months of 2021, 15 percent of the Dutch population aged 12 years and older was psychologically unhealthy. This is evident from Friday published Numbers from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). This percentage has not been this high since CBS started monitoring mental health in 2001. People fall into the category of psychologically unhealthy if they score a certain level on feelings of depression and nervousness. The mental health of young adults, people aged 18 to 25, was the worst. In the first half of 2021, a quarter of them turned out to be psychologically unhealthy, which is about 10 percentage points higher than the average for 2020. This age group stated that they were restless, sad and unhappy more often than other age groups. The statistical office measures mental health throughout the year with the so-called Health Survey, which is normally published annually. Because CBS was curious whether the corona crisis also has an impact on the mental state of the Dutch person, it has been decided since the outbreak of the pandemic to also view the results per quarter. Participants in the study were asked about five aspects: sadness, peace and calm, nervousness, feeling down and being happy. In the period August to December 2020, respondents were asked additional questions, including whether they felt lonely more or less often than before the corona crisis. The mental health of young adults was the worst. Photo Roos Koole/ANP