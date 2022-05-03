In recent years, apps that fall as a category under those “mental health apps” have seen a huge increase in downloads, however they have also shown a worse privacy protection for users than most other types of apps except for prayer apps, which also have poor privacy standards, at least according to a new analysis by Mozilla researchers.

“The vast majority of mental health and prayer apps are exceptionally creepy. They track, share and take advantage of users’ innermost personal thoughts and feelings, such as moods, mental state and biometric data. “

In the latest version of the guide, the team analyzed 32 mental health and prayer appsand of these apps, as many as 29 have been assigned a “privacy not included” warning labelindicating that the team had doubts about how the app handled user data.

The flaws in mental health apps, and more

The apps are designed for sensitive issues like mental health conditions, but they collect large amounts of personal data under vague privacy policies, the team said in the statement, with most apps also having poor security practices. allowing users to create accounts with weak passwords despite containing deeply personal information.

The apps with the worst practices, according to Mozilla, are Better Help, Youper, Woebot, Better Stop Suicide, Pray.com, and Talkspace. The AI ​​Woebot chatbot, for example, claims to collect user information from third parties and share user information for advertising purposes, while therapy provider Talkspace collects transcripts of users’ chats instead.

The Mozilla team said in a statement that they have contacted the companies behind these apps to inquire about their policies multiple times, but only three have responded..

For many people it can be difficult to find traditional mental care in person – most therapists have long waiting lists, and navigating between insurance and costs can be a major obstacle to care, plus, as might be expected, the problem is worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more people began to need treatment.

Mental health apps have tried to fill that void by making resources more accessible and readily available. But such access could result in a compromise on privacy, the report shows.

“They work like data sucking machines with a mental health app lining. In other words: a wolf in sheep’s clothing “

Mozilla researcher Misha Rykov said in a statement.

