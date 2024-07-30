Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/30/2024 – 6:22

In these times of social media perfection, there is nothing better than real-life heroines, like gymnasts who admit their fears and failures and openly talk about the importance of therapy. “People are afraid of climbing, people are afraid of falling, people are afraid of vertigo?” I remembered this excerpt from the song Ciranda da Bailarina, by Chico Buarque, while watching the qualifying competitions for the girls in artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday (July 28). They shone. And I am talking especially about the Brazilians, who qualified for the team finals, about Rebeca Andrade, the Brazilian who is one of the best in the world (she won gold and silver medals at the Tokyo Games and qualified for four individual finals in Paris) and, of course, the American Simone Biles, the most awarded gymnast in history (she won seven medals at the Olympic Games, four of which were gold, and 23 gold medals at the world championships). The two compete this Tuesday (30/07) with their teams in the team final.

When I first started to like this sport, the muse was the Romanian Nadia Comaneci. And anyone who was a child in the 70s and 80s will remember this. They were impeccable. They didn’t seem afraid of falling, climbing or vertigo. And some of them were children like us. We didn’t know it at the time, but many of them (and even Nadia) were subjected to abuse – and, yes, they must have been afraid. They just couldn’t talk about it.

Times have changed. And in some ways for the better. One of them is the fact that today’s gymnasts talk openly about mental health, about the importance of therapy and also admit that they are afraid (of falling, of climbing and of vertigo). In other words, they are human.

The girls who are now making mental health a priority are survivors of a toxic environment, like Biles. In 2018, doctor Larry Nasser, who worked for the US gymnastics team, was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls. Biles was among the victims. According to Biles, the trauma of the abuse was the main cause of her “blackouts” in Tokyo, which led her to withdraw from the competition.

Biles has become a virtual ambassador for mental health by withdrawing from the 2021 Tokyo Games. The athlete did so at a time when she was seen as the clear favorite and was carrying all the pressure of being the best gymnast in the world. Her decision, in addition to showing incredible courage, may have saved her life. After all, we can all have blocks and crises. This is part of life. Now, in the case of gymnasts, these blocks can cause them to suffer permanent injuries or even death.

“Every time I go to vault, I’m scared to death, thinking, ‘What if I slip? What if I hit my head?’” the athlete says in the documentary “The Return of Simone Biles,” available on Netflix. One of the videos shown in the two-part miniseries is a kind of online diary recorded by Biles during the Tokyo Olympics. Crying profusely, she says: “I’m having these mental blocks. And it’s not fun. It’s scary. I’m losing my skills. It’s getting dangerous.”

Rebeca Andrade, almost a psychologist

Biles is back and shining. So is Rebeca Andrade, who is not only a gymnast but also a psychology student. Yes, while some soccer players continue to insist on saying absurd things like “I don’t need therapy because I’m not crazy” (a phrase that was allegedly attributed to Neymar), the Brazilian gymnastics star and Olympic champion has not only been in therapy for over ten years (since she was 13) but is also so interested in mental health that she decided to become a professional. At the moment, her enrollment is on hold because of the Games.

Biles and Rebeca compete closely in Paris. They have faced each other five times in the finals, the first of which was on Tuesday (July 30), in the team finals. They have also faced each other in the categories (individual all-around, vault, balance beam and floor). “Andrade is the one who scares me the most,” Biles said in a TV interview last year. But that doesn’t mean they don’t support each other.

Yes, the two, who compete in the gym, are stepping on the myth of female rivalry. During the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, which took place last year, the two were filmed laughing on the sidelines of the gym. The camera caught a moment when Biles made an imaginary crown with her hands and placed it on Rebeca’s head. When commenting on the moment, the Brazilian said: “It’s amazing. We really root for each other. In Tokyo, I remember how much she was rooting for us, even when going through difficult situations. And this isn’t just between me and her, it’s with all the gymnasts, because we know how hard it was to get there. I root for her a lot. And it will always be like this.”

Biles is only 27 years old and Rebeca Andrade is 25. You, grown men who are rooting for athletes to fall or fueling female rivalry, could try to learn a little from them. And so could the “very macho” athletes and mental health deniers.

Nina Lemos is a journalist and writer. She has been writing about feminism and behavior since the 2000s, when she and two friends launched the group “02 Neurônio”. She has been a columnist for Folha de S.Paulo and UOL. She is one of the creators of the magazine TPM. In 2015, she moved to Berlin, a city she is madly in love with. Since then, she has been living between Brazilian news and German classes.

