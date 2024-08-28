Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Mental Health | An important message from Patrik Lainee: “Ask for help”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
Mental Health | An important message from Patrik Lainee: “Ask for help”
Patrik Laine says that talking is the best medicine for him.

NHL star Patrick Laine published a video on Instagram in which the attacker from Tampere talks about mental health.

Laine and her fiancé Jordan Leigh launched a project called From Us to You earlier in August, with which the couple wants to spread awareness about mental health issues. Laine published the video on the From Us to You account.

“The best advice I’ve ever received is to be brave and ask for help,” Laine begins.

In January, Laine signed up for the treatment program of the NHL players’ association, from which he got out in July. He believes many people still feel shame about mental health problems, or are too proud to seek help.

“I always felt like I was just complaining, but people want to listen and help.”

Wave says that talking has been the best medicine for him. He also says that he sees a therapist three times a week.

“It’s been a lifesaver for me to go through the emotions again and again. It’s not always nice, but it gets easier every once in a while,” says Laine in the video.

The last few years of the Finnish striker have not been easy. Game-wise, Laine’s years in Columbus were difficult. Also, his father Harry died in November 2021 aged 54.

On August 19, Laine moved to the Montreal Canadiens in a player trade. Previously, he has represented the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL.

admin_l6ma5gus

