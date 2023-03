Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 7:27 p.m.





The case of Pelayo Novo, who was a footballer from Albacete, Elche, Lugo, Córdoba and Oviedo, and who died on Tuesday when he was run over by a train between Oviedo and Siero, reminds us that there are several footballers throughout history who they decided…

This content is exclusive for subscribers