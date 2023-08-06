Mental Health | After her boxing career ended, Cecilia Hollmerus had a serious hospital stay – now she travels the world without a permanent home

Boxing helped the mental symptoms of the girl who was bullied at school, but after her career ended, Cecilia Hollmerus had a serious hospital stay. In the world, he found a connection to the lost Cecilia.

Mugger hold a knife Cecilia Hollmerus throat on a side street in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Hollmerus has about two euros worth of money. That’s all he has.

An invisible fury rises from somewhere inside.

“I thought I don’t even want to give a stone to this person, I got really angry.”

In boxing, Hollmerus is used to observing his opponent. He sees uncertainty in the robber’s eyes and roars: “No!”

The robber is startled and loosens his grip on Hollmerus’ shirt. Hollmerus starts running. He escapes the robber by running through an industrial area held by gang members.

Hollmerus is already thinking about what he would do if he was caught again. He finds a bigger road and slips into the crowd. No punches needed.

“Then my madness was useful,” Hollmerus laughs.

About what happened is half a year, Hollmerus remembers it in Switzerland, where he is currently staying. She has been living together with her husband as a nomad, i.e. without a permanent place of residence, since 2019.

The Hollmerus decide their next travel destination on an emotional basis. If the choice is difficult, a coin is tossed. Photo from Switzerland.

Before going out into the world, Hollmerus was hospitalized due to mental health problems. He has been in psychiatric treatment nine times.

Before getting into a cycle, Hollmerus was a successful boxer who dreamed of the Olympics and becoming a professional.

The first one mental health problems once appeared when Hollmerus was 12 years old. The background was long-term school bullying.

“I became really shy, anxious and depressed. I started hurting myself and thought about suicide.”

Later, Hollmerus has been diagnosed with unstable personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

“Maybe they started when I was 12, but there was probably more to it than just bullying. I always felt different, I was lively and talked a lot. Maybe that’s why I was bullied.”

“ “I was wondering, what is this? Can I ever get out of here?”

Situation was very difficult until he discovered boxing at the age of 15.

“If I hadn’t discovered boxing, I wouldn’t be here. Boxing gave me dreams and the will to live. I became a completely different person.”

Boxing increased self-confidence and helped to release the anger that caused things to be broken at home. That’s why his parents always drove him back to the gym when there was a break from training.

But you can’t always train. When Hollmerus turned 22, many things happened in life at the same time. The girlfriend left, he was overworked for the third time and got mycoplasma.

“Mycoplasma brought the condition down. I couldn’t even walk normally and it was depressing. I no longer felt the same passion for boxing and I wanted to take a break.”

31-year-old digital addict, ex-boxer Boxing merits: Five SM golds, Nordic championship, EU bronze Writes a blog about mental health

After holding half a year off, he thought that maybe it was time to move to a “normal” life. Go to work and study.

So he moved from Porvoo to Helsinki and began his waiter studies.

After quitting boxing, some months passed when Hollmerus ended up in the hospital for the first time.

During three years, he was in the psychiatric ward no less than eight times.

“It was just in and out, it was a terrible time.”

“The first time it was difficult to understand. I had been a physically and mentally strong boxer. When I saw my opponent I immediately knew what to do and where to hit. Now I was wondering what is this? Can I ever get out of here?”

After a year of corona lockdown in Switzerland, Cecilia Hollmerus is happy to see the sea in Mexico.

Closed the days in the department were long and boring. Depending on the hospital, there were some group activities and sometimes visitors, but mostly the time was just waiting.

“Whenever it was meal time, there was a bell that was rung. Even though I wasn’t hungry at all, every time the bell rang I got hungry. It was like a robot.”

In the hospital, we were in double rooms. If you were dangerous to yourself or others, you were put in a separate room.

“I was there maybe three times. A few hours and at most one night. There was just a mattress on the floor, nothing else. I didn’t see anything, but I was being seen all the time. It was a bit like a pipe.”

In the hospital Hollmerus met her current husband. The situation was special, because Hollmerus had only been with women before.

“I told my husband at the beginning that I’m not interested in men, but we have a special connection, as if we’ve known each other for a long time.”

“ “If I’m really angry, everything is on fire. I feel so strongly that it really hurts in the body.”

The spouse also suffers from bipolar disorder. How does it affect that both have the same disease?

“I would say that it has made the situation easier for us, we understand each other so well. Another sees the warning signs even before he himself realizes that mania or depression is coming. But then it can be difficult if both have depression.”

In the mania phase Hollmerus’ behavior is usually reckless, such as dangerous adventures. In the past, he also wasted money even though it wasn’t there, but with travel he has become a minimalist and has stopped spending.

Depressive phases, on the other hand, have included hopelessness, self-harm and panic attacks. The husband has saved Hollmerus twice when he has attempted suicide.

Unstable personality disorder manifests itself as fits of rage and in general as a multiplication and rapid change of emotions.

“If I’m really angry, everything is on fire. I can’t control my emotions. I feel so strongly that it really hurts in the body.”

Avoiding tourist spots, the couple toured Mexico on a motorcycle, with many wonderful landscapes.

Depression and mania change very quickly in Hollmerus, but her husband suffers especially from the dark winters in Finland. A wedding trip to Southeast Asia encouraged me to go abroad.

“We realized then how much we had missed traveling and that it could also help my husband’s winter depression.”

Eight months after their honeymoon, the couple had sold and given away their possessions. Now they have been in the world for four years and have crossed six continents and there is no end in sight to the adventure.

Hollmerus feels that traveling has been the key to breaking the hospital cycle.

“Just Traveling is not the thing, then you would be running away from problems. It’s about the fact that I have gone out of my comfort zone, also socially. I was very talkative as a child, my grandmother always said that she could hear where I was going. Bullying made me shy and quiet, but Matkustelu has brought out the old Cecilia again.”

Cecilia and Samson on their honeymoon in Vietnam. This was the spark for a longer trip.

How is this kind of life financed?

The first months of travel were covered by sickness allowance. After that, the couple lived very meagerly on their savings, couchsurfing and camping.

During the corona lockdown, they worked hard for a year in Switzerland, both of them had three different jobs all the time. Among other things, Hollmerus cleaned, was the cashier of a hamburger restaurant, worked as a skiing instructor and a food courier. The couple lived on that money for two years.

For the last year, they have been striving to live as digital nomads. The livelihood of digital nomads does not depend on where they live, but work can be done on a computer from anywhere in the world.

“We received a lot of questions on social media about budget travel, so we held online courses on how to travel with little money and still get a lot out of the experience.”

They are currently exploring new digital earning opportunities.

“I am now interested in real estate investing in the United States. It can be done in many ways, including without own capital, you can collect funds or start with a smaller amount.”

“ “Yes, I still sometimes wonder if I will ever have to go back to the hospital.”

In the world Hollmerus has taken a few comeback matches. In Switzerland, he got excited to train and managed to take it, but then the corona virus came.

It took away the competitions, but not the joy of exercise that returned to life.

“I had also had eating disorders before that. First bulimia and then just suppressing emotions by eating. Depressed, I didn’t want to move. When I found my passion for boxing again, I lost 20 kilos without any problems.”

In Mexico, Hollmerus ended up as a well-known Mexican coach Ignacio “Don Nacho” Beristáin gym and planned a professional boxing career.

Sali applied for a professional license for Hollmerus, but the fight ran into bureaucracy.

“It’s a difficult thing to explain, but for the professional license I should have also had a work visa. To get it, I applied to more than 20 jobs, but no one wanted to hire me because such a sponsored work visa would have involved too much paperwork for them.”

Cecilia Hollmerus and her Swiss coaches after the match.

In Mexico City, Cecilia Hollmerus trained at the well-known Mexican trainer “Don Nacho” Romanza.

Hollmerus still practices boxing and has joined other martial arts: Thai boxing, Brazilian jujutsu and freestyle wrestling.

The match dreams are currently on the back burner and other plans are on the mind, such as raising a family.

From the latest it is now three years since the hospital period. Hollmerus actively does things to stay fit.

He does sports, eats healthy and writes a blog. They do not eliminate diseases, but they make it easier to live with them.

“Yes, I still sometimes wonder if I will ever have to go back to the hospital.”

Hollmerus wants to talk about mental health issues openly, because he knows what a burden it is to hide and be ashamed of them.

Telling about illnesses has driven away some of the friends. It has hurt, but it’s better that way.

“It hurts even more to be something other than what I am. I want to break the stigma so that people don’t feel like they are alone with mental health problems.”