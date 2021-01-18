Mental health A video game developed to treat depression brought good treatment results

The launch of the first prescription game for depression is not far off.

Depression promising results have been obtained from an action video game for the sick. Aalto University’s research team is developing a game that looks like an entertainment game, the functionalities of which should have a therapeutic effect on its player.

Research team leader, professor Matias Palva says the potential of the new game looks promising right now.

“Different versions of the game have been developed over four years, and now a project is underway to test the latest version in a controlled patient trial.”

I play the previous version has already been tested in a joint clinical trial of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, the University of Helsinki and the Mental Health Center. Participants played a computer game for eight weeks a day for eight weeks.

Depressive symptoms in active players were relieved and cognitive functioning was improved. The change was less than with conventional therapies such as medications and psychotherapy.

According to Palva, the game is not a magic trick for depression, and it may not be enough as the only cure or severe depression.

“However, the experiments also yielded good results for those for whom the game was the only treatment.”

For example, the game serves to support the training of cognitive skills between therapy sessions. It requires certain technical skills from the user, which may exclude the elderly, for example.

The development of the game began with an eye examination. Patients’ visual acuity was improved with a computer-implemented training system.

“We found that computer games can cure brain diseases that were thought to be permanent and incurable,” Palva explains.

Brain research it has previously been observed that the brain networks of a depressed person are disrupted. The game activates the patient’s brain in order to improve, for example, activity or initiative.

Palva cannot tell the detailed content of the game. International competitors are also currently developing therapeutic games.

“The business is just emerging, and the promise of benefits is huge,” Palva says.

So far, the first and only video game approved as a medical device in the world is EndeavorRx, developed to treat Activity and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADHD).

Developed by Akili Interactive, the iPhone and iPad game is aimed at 8-12 year olds and is only available by prescription. The game received FDA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last summer. According to the agency, there are indications that the game will help focus. The game progresses through obstacle courses and collects energy.

“The first prescription video game was a significant step. It also increases investors’ confidence in the development of prescription games, ”says Palva.

Business Finland recently granted funding to Palva’s research group for game development and commercialization research. In addition, the Technology Industry 100th Anniversary Foundation and the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation have provided funding for game-related brain research.

Depression is a globally significant disabler and cause of disability, and the pandemic is estimated to increase depression globally. For example In Britain the coronavirus is estimated to have doubled the number of people with depression.

The treatment of depression has revolutionized in many ways in recent years. Alongside antidepressants and psychotherapy, for example, is emerging treatment, in which the brain is stimulated by a weak electrical current.

The main symptoms of depression are a depressed or sad mood that lasts for at least two weeks without interruption. Another symptom is a decline in energy and initiative: A person cannot do anything and is not interested in anything. The third symptom is an inability to feel pleasure or enjoyment.

200,000–300,000 Finns suffer from depression every year.