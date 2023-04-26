Mental Health | A surprise inspection reveals: Young people end up directly in a closed department in Oulu

Many people’s first treatment contact in mental health matters is the hospital’s psychiatric department. The department constantly has young people on overtime.

Too the large number of patients was still a big problem in the youth psychiatry departments of Oulu University Hospital (Oys) in March.

The Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland (avi) made a surprise visit to the wards on March 21, because it had received several complaints about patient safety in youth psychiatry last year.

In addition, the regional administrative agency received a complaint in February, according to which minor patients of youth psychiatry have started to be treated in the adult psychiatry department due to lack of space.

During his visit, Avi also wanted to find out how the treatment of minor patients was organized separately from adults.

Oulu the youth psychiatry department of the university hospital is for 13–17 year olds. There are 22 places. The department is divided into two parts, reception department 86A and research and treatment department 86B.

Side A provides first aid for acute psychological symptoms, and side B’s task is to offer extensive psychiatric examinations to young people.

According to Avi’s report, the director of the Center for Psychiatry Juha Karvonen and department head physician Kristiina Moilanen told during the inspection visit that the department of youth psychiatry constantly has patients overbooked. Some of the young people have had to sleep on mattresses on the floor.

The department’s occupancy rate has mainly fluctuated between 130 percent and 200 percent.

The shortage of nurses is reflected in the fact that the department has had 6–8 substitutes working every day.

Avi according to the report, it is not possible to receive youth psychiatry patients through referrals, because patients coming directly from the emergency room fill all the patient slots and more.

During the month prior to the inspection visit in March, the youth psychiatry departments 86A and 86B had informed the Oys emergency room every day how many patients the department could accept each day.

According to Juha Karvonen and Kristiina Moilanen, the situation was influenced by the long treatment periods of patients with eating disorders, the increase in suicidality of patients and the general increase in the number of patients. Eating disorder patients make up about half of all patients in the department.

Avi on the day of the inspectors’ visit, two youth psychiatry patients had been placed in the adult psychiatry department for involuntary treatment. The basis was that the adult psychiatry department has better capabilities to prevent situations in which a young person would harm other patients.

According to Juha Karvonen, Director of the Competence Center, the departments also show that the North Ostrobothnia welfare region has very different levels of basic mental health services for young people. Some patients’ first treatment contact is treatment in a closed psychiatric ward.

The inspectors from the Ministry of Northern Finland urged Oys youth psychiatry to correct the deficiencies found during the inspection, the main problem of which is constant overload. In addition, the report requested an additional explanation of the drug treatment program, instructions for restricting the right to self-determination, and the patient documents of two minors placed in the adult ward.

