Of Cesare Peccarisi

According to a recent study, physical and mental discomfort can also be described through notes. An example of this is the suffering expressed by great composers

Every doctor knows how difficult it is to interpret the descriptions that patients make of their diseases: the so-called one was born to help them Narrative medicine, a clinical intervention methodology based on specific communication skills at the base of which is the writing of the experience of illness and which in Italy has a scientific society, the SIMeN which doctors and patients adhere to.

By letting the patient tell about his illness, the points of view of those who suffer from it (himself and his family) and those who treat him (doctors, nurses, carers, etc.) can be integrated into a shared treatment path. It accustoms us to re-elaborate the experience by developing a resilient response comparable to that of psychotherapybut that with writing becomes a self-healing guided by the doctor.

From Beethoven to Dalla According to a study just published in the British Medical Journal from Desmond O'Neill of the University of Dublin there are also those who manage to do it through music. The song Canzone where Lucio Dalla sends his lost love a better sound emissary than every word spoken or written, a perfect example of the communicative power of music: Canzone cercala if you can. Go on the streets among the people, Tell him softly.

But in addition to the love pains of pop music there are the physical ones of classical music. O’Neill’s study reports the examples of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (Fantasia in A major), Johann Fux (Stabat Mater) and Anton Reicha (Op. 88. No. 2 in E flat major) describing the torments of gout with twelve-tone harmonics on a single repeated chord to signify the brief and violent gouty fits suffered by the three composers.

Feeling of suffocation Bedrich Smetana with his two string quartets From my life describes tinnitus and mental disorganization arose after a then incurable neurosyphilis, since penicillin arrived forty years after his death (1884). Gioacchino Rossini (tude asthmatique) and Marin Marais (Allemande L’Asmatique) narrated in music the suffocation sensation of asthma, Arnold Schoenberg his heart attack (String Trio, Op. 45) and Richard Strauss the sensation of death experienced after surviving a cardiac event (Tod und Verklrung).

The Irish study follows the interpretative hypothesis of music inaugurated last year by Mark Evan Bonds of North Caroline University with his book The Beethoven Syndrome: Hearing Music as Autobiography, which demonstrates the autobiographical potential of music that since the death of Beethoven (1827) concert-goers have begun to perceive them as musical narratives rather than as messages from decipher.

The three phases With narrative medicine, even the doctor can increasingly listen to a patient who first had to decipher: in his book The Wounded Storyteller, the sociologist Arthur W. Frank of the University of Calgary identifies three phases in the narrative description of patients that somehow trace the musical ones: restitution, chaos and research. The former are the prelude to healing exalting care, those of chaos the disease that gives no respite and seems infinite e those of research they denote awareness of the opportunity to change through illness and use one’s testimony to help others. Other strategies After all, the narration can follow various paths.

When at the beginning of the millennium to help migraine patients translate their experience of the disease Richard Lipton from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York conceived the questionnaire Midas did not think about narrative medicine, but only about improving communication between doctor and migraine patient. An ante-litteram example of guided narrative medicine was bornIn fact, in headaches, patients do not spontaneously provide information on the disability that pain determines on their life, which is a fundamental aspect for correct treatment. The answers of the Midas (acronym for Migraine Disability Assessment, evaluation of migraine disability) they describe to the physician the area of ​​disability to be addressed much better than the patient could have done verbally.