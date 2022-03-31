Over the past few months Lewis Hamilton did not experience a particularly fortunate period at a sporting level, in particular due to the defeat suffered in Abu Dhabi in the challenge to conquer the 2021 title. This result and the way in which it had matured had pushed the Mercedes driver to a long social silence lasted for over a month and a half between 2021 and 2022. The Englishman, usually very active on his own profiles, had no longer interacted with the fans, so much so as to raise questions about the continuation of his career in F1 . A possible retirement that has not materialized, but that has launched Hamilton in a 2022 championship so far characterized by the disappointment for a Mercedes that has proved inferior, in terms of competitiveness, compared to direct rivals Ferrari and Red Bull. In such a complex phase for the number 44, the dramatic news of current affairs – linked for example to the war in Ukraine, but not only – were added, which make it difficult to maintain a positive vision on the future of the planet.

This, at least, is what the Mercedes driver specified in one story posted on Instagramin which he also confessed to having suffered from psychological problems in recent times: “It is already a very tough year given everything that is happening around us – Hamilton wrote in his post – and on some days it’s hard to stay positive. I have struggled with mental and emotional health for a long time. Moving forward is a constant effort, but we must keep fighting, because there is so much to do and to achieve. I am writing to tell you that it is okay to feel the way it feels, and know that you are not alone and that we will make it. A friend reminded me today that you can be so powerful that you can do whatever you put in your head. We all can do it – he added – let us remember to live with gratitude another day to be resurrected. I send you love and light ”.