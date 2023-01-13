Fashion is fertile territory for coincidences. The British designer Martine Rose, whose imagination is nourished by the Jamaican communities of London and soccer, has found in Florence a translation of her concerns. The parade that has crowned her participation as a guest brand in Pitti Uomothe men’s fashion fair that takes place every six months in the city of the Arno, has incorporated references to the florentine historical calcium, the ancient predecessor of football —although its ways are more reminiscent of rugby—, whose origins date back to the 13th century.

In turn, Rose, who usually works with non-professional models, has had athletes and Florentine citizens (shopkeepers, waiters) who have paraded under the arcades of the Porcellino market, one of the city’s tourist enclaves. “This is my first show outside of London and I wanted to show respect for Italian culture,” explained the designer before her show held this Thursday morning. “I’m very interested in people, I’ve always been fascinated by the ordinary and the everyday, and I wanted it to be a real collaboration.” With a soundtrack of accents italodisco, has shown comfortable and urban garments, less sporty than in previous collections, where references to the eighties of the last century coexist with unprecedented proportions in suits and tailoring garments. “I have compressed the volume in the shoulders and arms, in a tribute to this homeland of men’s fashion”, explained the designer.

The Martine Rose fashion show has been the highlight of the 103rd edition of this men’s fashion fair (the most important in the sector) which continues to recover its full activity after the years of the pandemic. What was for years the quintessential classic fashion fair continues to reserve a primary space for shirt, tailoring, knitwear or coat firms, but the formal clothing crisis has long since given way to a plethora of firms based on technology, sport and a contained dose of avant-garde. Pitti Uomo is a fair above all aimed at buyers who come from all over the world to acquire signings for their stores —from small multi-brand stores with an author’s stamp to department stores—, but also a forum for debate that welcomes independent proposals.

Three of Martine Rose’s proposals at the 103rd edition of Pitti Uomo, held this week in Florence. Giovanni Giannoni

the belgian Jan-Jan Van Essche He founded his brand in Antwerp 12 years ago, but it wasn’t until 2023 that he celebrated his first catwalk. Last Wednesday, one of the cloisters of the monastic complex of Santa Maria Novella hosted a parade, also on the Pitti Uomo programme, which illustrates a work philosophy allergic to spotlights and celebrities. “I had always been attracted to the idea of ​​doing a show, but I couldn’t find the time. In addition, for a small independent company it implies a greater financial risk ”, he explained in a meeting with the press prior to the presentation.

A moment from the Pitti Uomo show by Belgian designer Jan-Jan Van Essche, held on January 11, 2022 in Florence. Vanni Bassetti

His proposal, based on handcrafted fabrics meticulously spun and woven using techniques from Japan or Senegal, interpret the rectangular and schematic construction of the kimono as a tool of expression. “This type of pattern is the cornerstone of every collection,” he says. “In Senegal everyone wears rectangular-cut garments, which each person drapes according to their body and their taste. The result is a reflection of your personality.” Van Essche, who began by selling his collections in Japan and has since entered the American market and, slowly, the European one, is a designer of long history and recognizable forms. “I don’t reinvent myself every season, I incorporate personal references, colors and fabrics, but I combine them with patterns that I’ve been using for years.”

This edition of the fair has also meant the premiere in front of the public of Chateau Orlando, the firm founded less than a year ago by the young star of British interior design Luke Edward Hall. In his stall, a colorful awning reminiscent of an English garden, the designer acknowledges the challenge he faces. “We have been here for less than a year and until now we have worked mainly in on-line, so it’s exciting to finally meet the public,” he says. The collection, inspired by folklore, mythology and the colorful drawings that have made Hall a fixture in decoration magazines —thanks to collaborations with industry legends, such as the Ginori porcelain house—, proposes garments from knitted in vivid colors and motifs comfortingly vintage. “I studied menswear, but then I started working in interior design, so clothing was my unfinished business,” says Hall.

This same itinerary is the one followed in 2007 by the Frenchman Pierre-Louis Mascia, when he signed an agreement with the Italian textile house Achille Pinto to produce decorative fabrics inspired by his drawings and graphic motifs. On Wednesday night, an installation at Palazzo Antinori demonstrated that this collaboration, which for years has also extended to clothing, has been very fruitful. “The Antinori house tells many things, and for us it was a way of going to the past to continue transforming things”, explained the Frenchman during the inauguration. “My printed fabrics speak of a somewhat chaotic world, full of living bodies that speak of beauty and ugliness, and which I approach from a soft perspective”. It is a definition of his visual universe, but it could also be applied to his own fashion.

Pierre-Louis Mascia’s installation at the Palazzo Antinori in Florence. P3