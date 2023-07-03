Immobile, traditional and genuine like no other, Wimbledon loosens the screws and opens the mind to welcome a small change in form, gigantic in substance. After numerous complaints, the reproach of professionals and several embarrassing episodes, this year the great British player is introducing a change in the regulations so that players can wear colored underwear, instead of having to stick to the rigid framework imposed in 1963 and which until now forced tennis players to wear strictly white garments. So the controversy is over. In the great English tournament, menstruation is no longer taboo.

“They have been considerate of us, very considerate, because there are obvious situations that can be very uncomfortable and delicate for us”, answers Victoria Azarenka, the first player to benefit from the modification. The Belarusian, one of the veterans of the circuit (33) and on her day number one, in addition to having won two majors, jumped on the track on the opening day with a dark panty, like the young Linda Fruhvirtova (18). “I think it’s great, because that way we can play with more freedom. This way we do not have the thought that at a given moment, the stain can be seen if we have the period ”, answers the Cantabrian Cristina Bucsa to this newspaper.

Wimbledon set the standard 60 years ago, with the aim of preserving the aesthetic essence of tennis compared to other major tournaments such as the US Open, where colored garments began to filter little by little. The great Londoner revised it in 1995 and in 2013 he toughened it up, since in addition to the shirt and pants, any type of accessory (including underwear) had to be white. This meant that even Roger Federer, winner of eight titles, received a warning that same year and had to replace the orange sole of his shoes on the fly, under the warning of receiving immediate punishment for the infraction.

Previously, in 2007, Tatiana Golovin’s move was interpreted as dissent. The Russian played her match against Su-Wei Hsieh with a red mesh. “They say that this color is synonymous with strength and self-confidence, so I will continue to wear it,” she stated then, defying the tournament guideline: “Any undergarment that is or may be visible during the game (even due to perspiration ) must also be completely white, except for a single colored edging not exceeding one centimeter (10 millimeters)”. Golovin later stated that she felt uncomfortable in white.

The obligation to have to wear this color has generated a contrast of opinions at Wimbledon. For the highly laureate Serena Williams, six-time champion of the tournament, “white is less boring if you play in London, because it’s elegant there”, while her compatriot Andre Agassi boycotted the tournament from 1988 to 1990 because he preferred flashy clothing. Martina Navratilova, winner of seven individual titles and four more doubles, was warned on her day when she understood that the blue stripes of her fault violated the regulations: “They have gone too far.”

Last year, it was the iconic Billie Jean King who raised her voice. “Our generation was always worried about being dressed like that,” said the activist. “All the time you are checking if it shows… You get tense, because you want the clothes to be immaculate, while when you wear dark you feel like you can breathe. Is there a sport in which both players wear the same clothes? It’s horrible, ”added the American, while Australian Daria Saville conveyed that she felt“ mental stress ”.

The protests of some English social groups intensified – led by the campaign Address the Dress Code (update the dress code) – and late last term, Wimbledon announced the twist. “We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback on how they can perform at their best. And I am pleased to confirm that the management committee has taken the decision to update the rule,” said Sally Bolton, Chief Executive of the All England Tennis Club. “Competitors can now wear medium/dark colored undergarments if they wish. Requirements for other clothing, accessories and equipment remain unchanged.

So the grotesque situations are over. “It will be a great relief. I would go to the bathroom just to check and make sure nothing was visible. You have it all the time in your head”, recognized these days Coco Gauff, number four and who caught her first victory in the tournament at just 15 years old, in 2019. “I took the pill to stop bleeding because I knew I had to wear panties white and did not want to be ashamed”, added the British Heather Watson. “Having my underwear searched is creepy”, the Danish Caroline Wozniacki was outraged in 2014. Now, finally, Wimbledon is renewed.

