The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved a bill on Monday that seeks to promote and guarantee the rights of “menstruating people.” And the fact that the word woman was avoided raised criticism among lawmakers and on social media.

A statement from the Chamber of Deputies explains that the proposal “indicates that the State recognizes that people with the capacity to menstruate are entitled to free and dignified menstrual management.” In this sense, “it must support, favor and promote public policies that generate its proper exercise.”

In addition, it understands as “state obligations to promote good health and menstrual management. Along with this, facilitate the right of access to menstrual management products subject to quality control to guarantee their safety.”

It also “sets guidelines to ensure” the “quality and safety” of articles, “while promoting the use of sustainable products.”

It also indicates that “The implementation of programs to inform, truthfully and adequately, about menstruation should be encouraged and its links to health. In addition, it establishes the duty to facilitate the training of education professionals on these contents, among other obligations,” he adds.

We finally approved the project that guarantees access to hygiene and sexual health products for menstruating people 💜 A breakthrough for women and trans masculinities. It hurts whoever it hurts, the recognition of trans people continues to advance ✊🏻 Go to the Senate! — Emilia Schneider (@emischneiderv) May 9, 2022

Those who gave testimony in favor of the project were deputies Mercedes Bulnes, Lorena Pizarro, Marisela Santibáñez, Erika Olivera, Daniela Serrano and Carolina Tello, according to the statement. “They argued that the concept of ‘menstruating person’ includes any human being who is in a menstruating situation. From this point of view, they considered that the word ‘person’ is the right one in this project,” he says.

And he adds: “In addition, they requested to maintain respect for transgender or non-binary people who also menstruate. Likewise, they recognized in this project a sense of humanity and respect for diversity.”

One of the people who celebrated the approval of the project was the deputy Emilia Schneider.

The legislator published on her Twitter account: “We finally approved the project that guarantees access to hygiene and sexual health products for menstruating people. A great advance for women and trans masculinities. It hurts whoever hurts, the recognition of people trans keeps moving forward. It goes to the Senate!”

Against the project, the deputy Chiara Barchiesi pointed out: “What kind of project for women omits the incorporation of the term woman? We are facing a project of an ideological nature, to the point of omitting the word woman. The very name of the project refuses to acknowledge scientific evidence and, at the same time, human nature.”

The Chamber of Deputies indicates that other legislators also expressed their rejection: Cristóbal Urruticoechea, Gloria Naveillan, Cristián Araya, Luis Sánchez, Johannes Kaiser, Roberto Arroyo and Sergio Bobadilla expressed their rejection.

The statement says that “it was criticized that women are not recognized and named in the bill’s articles. They pointed out that, in order to advance in the comprehensive protection of women, their explicit recognition in this law is essential. Otherwise, they estimated, endorses ‘newspeak queer’.

They added that this debate is an ideological issue. In his opinion, the Ministry of Health would already provide the necessary help to women in clinics. Ultimately, from their perspective, the state has more important things to take care of.”

