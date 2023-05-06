Menstrual rush | Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov gave an interview on the Half Seven program – Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen reports from the TV studio

Mikko Kekäläinen: “Tilulililii! The donkeys are shaking and the shoots are sprouting, and it’s spring now!”

Ella Kanninen: “You’re on the poetic side!”

Mikko: “Probably this time of year has also opened the poetic veins. Spring is bubbling!”

Ella: “Go and find out, but today we’re talking about houseplants that are suitable for cats and bicycle spring maintenance, and we’re going to test skateboarding in Vantaa, which many people only started doing as adults.”

Mikko: “And we taste spring smoothies.”

Ella: “There are wonderfully colored drinks on this table, there is pink, the grass is pale, and Mikko already has a turquoise smoothie to test. How does it taste?”

Mikko: “Ajai when it’s good! This one has blackberries, honey, milk and Greek yogurt. Write down the tip there behind the screen, I can recommend it!”

Ella: “And mint as a garnish.”

Mikko: “As a cherry on top of the cake!”

Ella: “Exactly!”

Mikko: “Our guests today are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Welcome to sit on the pink sofa, Vladimir and Sergei!”

Sergei Lavrov: “Thank you.”

Ella: “Wonderful that you are here!”

Mikko: “Many have already started the cottage season. Little birds have been singing to us, Vladimir, that you too are cottage people. Is it true?”

Vladimir Putin: –

Lavrov: “The claim that the president is a cottage person is propaganda spread by Russia’s enemies. The president does not own any leisure buildings, he only owns a 77 square meter apartment, a car and a trailer. Those spreading false information have already been prosecuted.”

Ella: “You can enjoy spring in other ways. I was riding in the forest the other day, and it was absolutely intoxicating when all the waking nature was around. Did you, Vladimir, get on a horse this spring?”

Putin: –

Lavrov: “The Russian president has no free time, because the war in Ukraine started by the West and the illegal economic war against Russia force him to work tirelessly to defend Russia’s national existence, the destruction of which is the goal of the United States and the NATO clique led by it.”

Ella: “Listen up, friends: half an hour is getting full!”

Mikko: “Yes, it went quickly in a fun company!”

Ella: “Now is the time to raise a smoothie glass to spring! God bless you!”

Mikko: “And Ella, as a native speaker, can you also say it in Russian?”

Ella: “Na zdorovje!”

Putin: –

Lavrov: –

Mikko: “It’s also time to wish our guests and you viewers a hilarious evening, but not too hilarious that you don’t go for the rounds, because then only those night owls will come, toss and turn in their beds and be in pain when you can’t sleep.”

Ella: “Avoid excessive hilarity!”

Mikko: “And night owls!”

Putin: –

Lavrov: –

Illustration: Jukka Pylväs