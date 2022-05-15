Spain could become the first European country to institute a special monthly leave to deal with severe menstruation. In places where such a license already exists, women say it helps. But there are criticisms.” I remember being in the classroom teaching, and I was in so much pain that I was crying. I just didn’t know what to do. Obviously, I had to go.” This is how Judy Birch describes what she faced when she had severe menstrual symptoms.

Birch, who now runs the UK-based Pelvic Pain Support Network, is among the billions of women who suffer from severe menstrual symptoms. Called dysmenorrhea, it can include heavy bleeding, severe cramping, and fatigue — or even nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to a comprehensive review of research on the topic, up to 91% of women of reproductive age suffer from dysmenorrhea, and up to 29% have severe pain. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, dysmenorrhea is severe enough to interfere with daily activities in up to 20% of women.

And how do women deal with it?

“I just dragged myself along,” says Birch, “I couldn’t concentrate, I couldn’t focus … it just wasn’t working properly.”

In some countries, women can legally take time off during their period. Such policies are controversial, and some claim they fuel stigma and discrimination. They end up being the subject of intense debates and face difficulties in gaining strength. However, Spain may be ready to become the first country in Europe to offer this type of license.

three days a month

A leaked bill, due to be presented to Spain’s ministerial council next Tuesday, sets aside up to three days a month for menstrual leave. While not all the details are clear, the women would need to have severe menstrual symptoms and would likely have to present a medical certificate to apply for the license.

Toni Morillas, director of the Instituto da Mulher de España, a government agency, told the Spanish newspaper Público: “In our country (…) we have difficulty recognizing menstruation as a physiological process that must generate rights.” Morillas also cited data indicating that one in two women has painful periods.

DW has contacted the institute and the Spanish Ministry of Equality, where the body is based, but both declined to comment on the matter at this time.

The draft bill, which can still be amended, is part of a new reproductive health law that provides leave for women who terminate a pregnancy and removes the requirement for parental approval for abortions in women aged 16 and 17. It also eliminates the sales tax on menstrual products such as sanitary pads and tampons.

East Asia leads the way

The Italian Parliament had put forward a similar license proposal in 2017, which sparked a wide-ranging discussion about whether it could increase discrimination in the workplace. The proposal ended up not progressing.

Few countries – Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Zambia – currently have public policies that grant paid menstrual leave.

Veve Hitipeuw, president of Kiroyan Partners in Indonesia, is a boss who is required by law to offer such a license, and has also taken advantage of it as an employee.

She says she has been taking leave from time to time because she has severe abdominal pain during her period. “It was very difficult to sit properly. I couldn’t work if I had to sit at my desk or in front of my laptop for eight or nine hours a day.”

“It was really terrible,” Hitipeuw said of her painful menstrual periods. She described the policy as “really helpful to me”.

She claims that while she has never had a problem taking or granting the license, “there is still stigma or discrimination around this license because people think: women are just lazy, they don’t want to work”.

Especially for female workers in factories, she adds, where productivity is directly linked to time spent on the job, leave entitlement may exist largely only in theory.

Menstrual leave can be problematic

A look at Japan, which introduced its menstrual leave policy in 1947 as part of post-war reforms, seems to support this view. A recent survey found that less than 10% of women requested menstrual leave, although 48% of respondents felt like taking it at times but never did so for reasons such as reluctance to ask their male boss or because few other women did. took off.

Also in European countries with generous leave policies, it is not common to cite menstruation as a reason to take time off. In the Netherlands, a 2019 survey of over 30,000 women found that while 14% took time off during their period, only 20% reported the real reason.

An extensive 2020 academic paper, published as part of a handbook on menstrual studies, outlined the benefits and drawbacks of menstrual leave in the workplace.

Negative implications of such policies include “perpetuating sexist beliefs and attitudes, contributing to menstrual stigma and perpetuating gender stereotypes, negatively impacting the gender pay gap, and reinforcing the medicalization of menstruation,” the study says.

Such negative gender stereotypes include female frailty, unproductivity and unreliability, while the “medicalization of menstruation” negatively portrays menstruation as a disease that needs to be “corrected”, the document explains.

The article also mentions that the universe of people who menstruate may include non-binary and transgender people, who must also have access to menstrual leave.

In Birch’s experience with the network in the UK, “many women are actually penalized at work if they take time off regularly, like a monthly thing.” They can be punished or even dismissed. The possibility of instituting a policy on menstrual leave varies greatly from country to country, she points out, and would be much more difficult in countries like the United States, which generally offer little paid leave.

For Birch, Spain’s proposal is not enough. “When you have this kind of pain every month, three days is nothing.” She believes the work environment in general needs to be more flexible to accommodate women with severe menstrual symptoms.

This is also one of the results of the 2020 study, which states that “some people who menstruate would benefit from workplace flexibility more generally (e.g. more free time, ability to work from home, personalized work schedules). ”.

Support for women in the workplace

The company Zomato, a delivery platform in India, has a period leave policy in place since August 2020. The company’s head of communication, Vaidika Parashar, says there are 10 days of leave during the year, in addition to other leave.

She describes a trust-based system in which employees simply select an emoticon from a red-dropped calendar as their status on the internal communication app, without anyone questioning it. She also uses this license. “On one of those days, I just put the emoticon on and it was like it wasn’t available. I’ve seen many people who respect him. It’s taken very seriously here,” she says.

The company has made efforts to promote a corporate culture that does not stigmatize menstrual leave. The policy applies to “all applicable genders”, including transgender people. “You shouldn’t feel uncomfortable about it, it’s a biological function,” he says.

The implementation of the policy ended up increasing productivity in the company, she says. In the survey of women in the Netherlands, the loss of productivity due to “presenteeism”, when around 81% of women went to work despite severe menstrual symptoms, was almost nine days a year.